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Gerald and Joanne Minsavage of Wilkes-Barre will observe their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4.

While that’s a lot of years, Gerald Minsavage said, “We’ve done nothing out of the ordinary, but lived for each other.”

Gerald Minsavage, 89, and the former Joanne Burczyk, 88, grew up in Nanticoke and, as Gerald remembers it, “We got together accidentally.”

“We were roller skating all the time, and my friend was crazy about Joanne and went to her house a lot. One day, he said, ‘I’m gonna ask her to go steady. If she refuses, you ask her.’”

You can guess how that turned out.

Joanne became Jerry’s high school sweetheart and the friend “never talked to me again,” Jerry said.

Mr. and Mrs. Minsavage exchanged vows Aug. 4, 1956, in the former St. Francis Church in Nanticoke. The Rev. Father Nanorta, uncle of the groom, officiated.

The Minsavages, who lived in Connecticut for 20 years before returning to the Wyoming Valley, have four children: Gerald Jr. and wife Jeannie in Florida; Jeffrey and wife Michelle in Nanticoke; Maureen in Nanticoke; and Joel in Springbrook.

They have seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jerry and Joanne spent many years traveling throughout the United States, a good portion of Europe, as well as Mexico and Hawaii.

Now they spend most of their time relaxing, taking short trips and staying close to home and family.

“We are totally opposites on just about everything, and that might be reason enough to last so long,” Jerry said, explaining that Joanne is the serious one and he is the one who jokes around. She is also the more sociable one, he said. “We keep on chugging along.”

Asked for advice for younger couples, Jerry Minsavage said, “Do things together. Don’t let other people influence your lives. And never go to bed mad.”