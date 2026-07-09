Addison Lily Strenfel, daughter of Tim and Shawna Strenfel, Middletown, New York, will celebrate her 15th birthday on July 11.

Addison is the granddaughter of Ed Strenfel of Hanover Township, Cathy and Gabe Metric of Hanover Township, Bruce Lichtenstein of New York, and Cindy Guthrie and Jeff Hogan of New York.

She is the great-granddaughter of the late George and Theresa Tomko, Hanover Township; and the late Edward and Angeline Strenfel, Lake Silkworth. Addison has a brother, Jordan Cooper, 12 years old.