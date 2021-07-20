🔊 Listen to this

A review of the 2022 BMW Z4 M40i



The BMW Z4 M40i is a luxury sports car that has been in production since 2022. It offers a 3.0 liter six cylinder engine with 320 horsepower and 328 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough power to get you from point A to point B quickly!

This car is the perfect choice for anyone who enjoys driving on winding roads or even just commuting back and forth every day.

It’s punchy enough to please even the most hardened lead-foot driver, while avoiding the stratospheric maintenance and up-front costs of it’s more pure M-badged brethren.

Below are 3 reasons why it should be your next car purchase:

1) The 2020s are an excellent time for these cars because new technology makes them more reliable than ever before. BMW seems to have shaken out most of the issues with it’s previous generation of high performance turbocharged 6 cylinders.

2) With turbocharged engines, you can still enjoy the features of an older model without having to worry about fuel efficiency going down as you drive

3) The 2022 model year offers more standard features, and more options when it comes to what kind of car you want, which is great for people who can’t decide between a sports car or a family sedan

The BMW Z40i offers many features that have made the previous models successful! It also has all-wheel drive and an eight speed automatic transmission. This car is a great choice for someone who needs to commute back and forth every day or wants the luxury option of driving on winding roads.

First impressions: the chassis is responsive, with quick steering that looses the previous “dead” characteristics of older BMWs. The eight speed transmission is also quick, with an eerie ability to predict what gear the car needs to be in.

Driving with the top up is impressive – the car remains quiet despite a lot of wind and other vehicles nearby.

Some downsides: BMW seems to be getting away from manual transmissions which is a shame in a car of this pedigree. There’s still enough sportiness to keep a driver happy, and manual shifting is of course still possible.

Questions: What are your thoughts about BMW? Why should people buy this car?

Do you prefer sports cars or sedans? Which would be better for commuting purposes in an urban area like Wilkes-Barre or a more rural area like Clarks Summit?

Despite a rather high 60k plus price-tag, if you’re looking for an all-around performer, this may be the car for you.