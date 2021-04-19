🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —The Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) has promoted Marla Hager to the position of Senior Business Advisor.

Hager joined NEPIRC in December 2016 and, since that time, has introduced small and mid-sized manufacturers throughout Luzerne and Columbia counties to consultative services, training programs and other resources that allowed them to create and retain 2,200 full-time manufacturing jobs while strategically investing more than $29.7 million in regional expansion and modernization.

NEPIRC is a not-for-profit professional service organization that provides consultative services in critical aspects of manufacturing operations, talent development, strategy and growth to small and mid-sized manufacturers across an 11-county region of Pennsylvania.

Hager’s clients have increased their top-line revenue by nearly $45 million, retained $184.5 million of at-risk sales and recognized $13.5 million in operational savings as direct outcomes of the NEPIRC engagements that she facilitated on their behalf.

In her elevated role at NEPIRC, Hager will remain responsible for cultivating and maintaining positive relationships with new and existing NEPIRC clients across Luzerne and Columbia counties while also mentoring other members of NEPIRC’s Business Advisor team and playing a more active role in NEPIRC’s

long-term growth strategy.

Hager holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Scranton.

Clients wanting to congratulate Marla on her achievements, and manufacturers wishing to connect with her to

discuss how NEPIRC can grow their business, can contact her at [email protected] or 570.819.8966 x 122.