KINGSTON — Attorney Nicole M. Santo, partner, Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, will co-present with attorney P. Timothy Kelly, Needle Law, “Pursuing Liability Claims Against Property Owners,” to the Northeastern PA Trial Lawyers Association (NEPATLA) on Thursday, April 22 at 1:15 p.m.

The full-day Trial Advocacy Series will be held remotely in the interest of safety and COVID-19 restrictions.

The Northeastern PA Trial Lawyers Association, formerly The Committee for Justice for All, is dedicated to upholding and defending the U.S. and Pennsylvania Constitutions; protecting and improving the civil justice system; promoting the prompt and efficient administration of justice; protecting and enhancing the rights of consumers, workers, family members and other individuals to have a jury of their peers hear their cases and decide what is fair; improving the competency of the plaintiff’s trial bar through educational programs and information-sharing; protecting and promoting the independence of the bar and bench; fostering public awareness and understanding of the role of the trial lawyer in the administration of justice; and providing resources, services and group benefits to its members.

Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is considered one of the top civil litigation and commercial law firms in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The firm’s Personal Injury Team has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the region’s history and was recently recognized for one of the top 20 Verdicts in Pennsylvania.

Santo, a member of the Personal Injury Team, joined the firm in 2010. Her practice is focused on litigating all types of personal injury claims, including medical malpractice claims, motor vehicle accidents, underinsured/uninsured motorist claims, insurance bad faith, trucking accidents, products liability and crashworthiness claims. She has been named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for the past fouryears and has been named to the Best Lawyers in America list for the last three years. She was also recognized as a Top 10 under 40 Attorney in Pennsylvania by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Born and raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Santo graduated from Wyoming Seminary in Kingston. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science, public relations and international studies, with a minor in Spanish from The Pennsylvania State University. In 2010, she earned her law degree from Widener University School of Law in Harrisburg, where she was named valedictorian of her class and graduated summa cum laude.

While at Widener, Santo earned awards for receiving the highest grade in six of her classes, served as president of Widener’s Student Bar Association and was a member of the Moot Court Honor Society.

She is currently licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is a member of the Luzerne County Bar Association and is a member of the House of Delegates for Zone 5 for the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She also serves as a Board Member representing the Middle District in the Pennsylvania Association for Justice.

Santo is a Board Member of Dress for Success Luzerne County, a member of the Board of Trustees of Wyoming Seminary and resides in Shavertown with her husband, Peter and their daughter.