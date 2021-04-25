🔊 Listen to this

A few weeks ago I spoke to Gina Malsky of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

She told me about a new endeavor she and her daughter were working on. She talked about the endless possibilities and excitement surrounding the endeavor and, in turn, got me thinking about all of the innovative and original ideas that would come from this new project.

If you’re a regular Times Leader reader, no doubt you’ve read about ANNAMALY, the fabulous new creative space inside 900 Rutter, where Anna Malsky is artist in residence, and whose work was on display Thursday night during an opening reception.

Community members and business owners gathered to mark the occasion at the Forty Fort building.

You can find all sorts of things at the gallery, such as paintings and drawings, as well as all sorts of fun and unusual crafts and sculptures designed by various artists.

While I couldn’t make it to the gallery’s opening night, some friends shared their assessments with me the following day, and were more than enthralled by the eclectic-looking space and interesting pieces on display.

They also noted that it was nice to be around other people, to venture out for a bit and to do something we’ve been missing: socialize.

Art has a way of bringing people together – whether it be music, painting, performance or something else.

People naturally feel drawn to artistic spots, and I am sure that will be the case at 900 Rutter, which is already filled with original décor and contemporary decorations.

The space will be a mecca for artists, community members and anyone wanting to escape from their everyday reality.

Another piece of positivity for the community is 570 Day on May 7.

A campaign developed by the Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre, the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visit Luzerne County, it will be a day where social media is flooded with images and insights into people’s favorite places locally.

The question people will answer through the lens of social media is quite simple: What do you love about the 570 area code?

Organizers noted it can be anything from a favorite pizza shop to a historic site or neighborhood park. Participating is simple. Locals just need to upload photos or videos on social channels using #570Day.

The goal is to spread positivity on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and any social media outlet that fits a person’s fancy.

I’m in love with the concept because it’s a way to showcase all that is right about Northeastern Pennsylvania: the places, the people, the nature and more.

Keep your eyes open when browsing social media on May 7th.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/570Day and remember to use #570Day as a hashtag when posting that day.