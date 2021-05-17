‘And they all mean the world to us,’ matriarch Rose Watesky says

A look at some of the jewelry on display at Rainbow Jewelers.

KINGSTON — For Rose Wateski, the “family” in family-owned business doesn’t stop with her employees.

At Rainbow Jewelers, customers are family, too.

“Some of our customers, we’ve known their whole lives,” said Wateski, affectionately referred to as “Mama Rose” by her daughters, Deanna Thomas and Rose Marie Wateski, all employed under the same roof at Rainbow. “They’re our family.”

The Wateski family business has a long and storied history in the Wyoming Valley: Rose and her husband Stanley began the business in 1978, after a period of time selling their jewelry in flea markets and vendor fairs around the area.

“One of our friends told us to have a jewelry party, I didn’t even know what that was,” Wateski said. “But we were able to buy some jewelry and opened up our first store.”

That first store was located in Swoyersville, where the Wateski family is from. In 1998, Rainbow Jewelers moved to its now-familiar location on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

“When we were in Swoyersville on the back road, we did well but we weren’t as busy,” Wateski said. “This spot has been great for us.”

Even on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon, Rainbow Jewelers still had a handful of customers browsing the shop’s extensive inventory. While browsing, customers made sure to stop and say hello to Rainbow’s resident canine employee, Sage, who hangs out behind the display counters.

“Sage is one of our best employees,” Rose Marie said. “We encourage customers to bring their pups in, too.”

With every customer in the store, the theme was the same: they had been coming to Rainbow Jewelers for a long time, and they had no plans on stopping anytime soon.

“I trust them, I know I’m not just another customer here,” said one customer, who said she had been coming to Rainbow Jewelers for the better part of 25 years. “And they’re fair, too — they don’t run you around or try to take advantage of you.”

The Wateskis said that they have customers come from all over the place, some as far as New York, in order to shop or to use one of Rainbow Jewelers’ many available services.

And much in the way that loyal customers have gotten to know the Wateski family over the years, the Wateski family has gotten to see and help customers through many different periods in their life.

“Sometimes we’ll see someone and help them pick out an engagement ring, then they’ll come back later for their wedding ring,” Rose Wateski said. “Or we’ll see someone and then their children will come in down the road — we have generations of customers coming to us.”

Earrings, bracelets, necklaces — Rainbow’s got it, and all of the store employees spoke proudly of how the store hasn’t raised prices, keeping things consistent and, most importantly, affordable.

Rainbow Jewelers will also buy jewelry from customers, having it refined and recycled.

“Sometimes, customers will have old jewelry they don’t want, or maybe they want to upgrade,” Rose said. “They could bring it here, and we’ll get it recycled.”

The shop will also repair damaged jewelry, as well as offering cleaning and resizing services.

While the signs of the pandemic are still there inside Rainbow Jewelers — masks on all employees, glass partitions between employees and customers — the Wateskis said that they’ve been able to weather the turbulent times.

“We’ve actually never been busier,” Rose said.

Which is good, because it means more visits with extended family, in the form of customers.

“We’ve had people come back and bring us gifts to thank us,” Rose said. “One customer brought us baby blankets, someone else sent us a dozen donuts.”

It’s this sense of familial relations, this kinship, that’s set Rainbow Jewelers apart from the rest of the pack.

“Everyone that comes through that door is a part of our family,” Rose said. “And they all mean the world to us.”