A look inside one of Family Hearing Center’s testing rooms, this one specifically designed for children to feel comfortable.

FORTY FORT — Whether you’re 9 months or 90 years old, keeping your ears clean and healthy is a crucial component to overall good health and happiness.

For quality aural care, look no further than the Family Hearing Center in Forty Fort, Platinum level winners (once again) in the Times Leader’s Best of the Best Awards for 2021.

“We really enjoy working with all ages and all stages,” said Dr. Jim Zeigler, one of the Family Hearing Center’s team of audiologists. “We work with infants all the way up. … Some of my patients are 100 years old.”

Zeigler has been on staff at the Family Hearing Center for over 30 years, signing on while the practice was located near Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The practice was started by Robert Asby in 1967 after Asby and another ear, nose and throat doctor at Geisinger Danville noticed an influx of patients that were coming from the Wyoming Valley.

“They noticed they were getting a lot of patients from the Wilkes-Barre area,” Zeigler said. “So they had the idea to come up here and open up a practice independently.”

And so, the Family Hearing Center came to fruition, first housed in the Narrows Shopping Center in Edwardsville. It remained there until the Hurricane Agnes flooding in 1972 destroyed the Hearing Center office.

“Bob [Asby] actually had to go in on a boat into the second story where the office was,” Zeigler said. “They were able to go in and get some of their most important paperwork out before the water reached the second floor.”

The practice moved over to the West Side in 2000, and just this past year the Hearing Center’s two offices, one in Kingston and one in Dallas, consolidated into one location, on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort.

In addition to Asby and Zeigler, the Hearing Center has three additional audiologists onboard: Dr. Judith Johnston, Dr. Ashley Andrejko and Dr. Taylor Budwash, the newest addition to the team.

“Dr. Andrejko and Dr. Budwash have more focus and experience in younger children and pediatrics,” Zeigler said. “My patients, and Mr. Asby’s and Dr. Johnston’s patients, typically skew toward the older generation, but we could all cover each other and we’re all crosstrained.”

With that type of range, the Family Hearing Center is well-equipped to handle patients for the long haul, starting with infants as young as three months old.

“When I started, seeing a three year old after a language delay was typically when we started working with someone,” Zeigler said. “Now you need to do those tests by three months of age, and if you don’t its considered late.”

The Hearing Center offers an extensive variety of services to its patients regardless of age: hearing tests, treatment for auditory processing disorder, repairs for hearing aid implants and help with aural rehabilitation, essentially helping patients adjust or manage their hearing loss.

For Zeigler, he’s gotten to see the audiology field change over the years with advancements in technology from the time he first broke into the business.

“It’s like night and day,” he joked. “When I started, hearing aids were adjusted with little screwdrivers…now, thank goodness, we could program them and adjust them on the computer.”

The advancements have also made it easier for Zeigler and his team to more accurately assess what each patient needs, and what adjustments need to be made to hearing aids and other methods of treatment.

The Family Hearing Center sees thousands of patients each year for a variety of problems, and even throughout the last year, the Hearing Center found a way to keep providing their services while also keeping patients safe from COVID-19.

“Despite the pandemic, we’ve continued to maintain services,” Zeigler said. “This time last year, we were mainly out in the parking lot, which was a challenge.”

For the patients that needed services beyond the capabilities of the Hearing Center’s parking lot, the staff was careful to screen everyone who came into the building.

“For the most urgent cases, particuarly with infants, we didn’t want to throw off their timeline,” Zeigler said. “So we very carefully brought people in when no one else was around, and had everything sanitized before the next person came in.”

As the pandemic has begun to recede, the Hearing Center has been able to welcome everyone back inside, with masks still required and a sign on the door asking patients to kindly call ahead when they arrive at the office.

No matter the case, the patients keep coming back. The evidence is right there on the wall: a string of reader’s choice awards lines the walkway past the receptionist’s desk.

“It’s extremely flattering, and a big responsibility,” Zeigler said.

“We all have our degrees, but you earn your doctorate with every patient that comes in.”