PITTSTON – Sherwin-Williams Paint, with stores in Kingston, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, now has a presences in Greater Pittston.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 8 for new store at the Pittston Crossing Shopping Mall located next to the Walmart Supercenter store.

Sherwin-Williams, an Ohio-based company that has been in the paint business since 1866, has nearly 5,000 stores around the world. The Pittston location is the most recent retail store to open in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Pittston store’s team is lead by Tom Cirba, manager, and Zach Torwich, assistant manager. Franklyn Bolden, the store’s lead sales representative is Sherwin-Williams connection with area contractors as well as residential customers. Sales Associate Tamara Slusser will be available to help customers on the sales floor.

Sherwin-Williams District Manager Paul Grimes, who will oversee the Pittston location along with 28 other stores in his territory, said he’s happy to be in Pittston.

“We are here in Pittston because of the growth in the industrial part of the business and the warehouse part of the business, the opportunity with the residential repeat market with the customers here because we have local people working in the store that will connect the local people in this market,” Grimes said, on why Sherwin-Williams chose to open a retail store in the Pittston market. “We probably should have been in Pittston a long time ago.”

Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, said she’s pleased she can add Sherwin-Williams to the list of merchants at her chamber.

“We’re excited to have Sherwin-Williams here in Pittston,” Mikitish said. “I do love the draw of a big national brand, that’s fantastic. It’s wonderful that they have been all around the Greater Pittston area and that they have decided to locate a store in Pittston. I believe they will do very well in our area.”

Tom Cirba was a member of the Sherwin-Williams family as far back as 2005 before leaving to join the military to support the war effort. He rejoined Sherwin-Williams after spending time in college after the military in 2015.

Moving up from sales to assistant manager to management, Cirba is happy with being at the Pittston location.

“We’ve had keys to the facility since April 29 and have been making sales calls right along,” Cirba said. “I think Pittston is going to be very successful. Just some of the customers coming in this week have been excited, and there has been a lot of energy coming from those customers. This is much needed in this area.”

Cirba, a recipient of Sherwin-Williams’ top honors, the President’s Award, promises plenty of promotion over the next several months and is excited to meet many of the locals as well as contractors in Greater Pittston.

One such contractor on hand during the ribbon cutting was Nasir Hill of We Paint. Hill made left his job just to be supportive of the opening of the Pittston store.

“You can get paint from any of the big stores, but you won’t get the expertise there,” Hill said. “It doesn’t feel like, it feels like you’re just another customer. When you come to Sherwin-Williams, you feel like home. It’s so much like a family here and it’s home away from home.”

Hill said the staff at Sherwin-Williams has never steered him wrong and trusts the ability of the sales staff and management.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sundays.