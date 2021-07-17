🔊 Listen to this

Daniel R. Reitz, FA, has been named a senior partner at blu door Financial.

Reitz joined blu door Financial in July 2018, just 6 months after the firm opened for business.

Reitz brings an extensive resume to the table with more than 31 years of industry experience. He started his Wall Street career at Shearson Lehman Bros. After numerous buyouts and mergers, Reitz retired, but after a few years he realized he still had more to give and joined blu door.

Reitz completed his understudy at Davidson College in North Carolina and then received his BA in Economics & Finance from Furman University in 1985.

Reitz was recently voted most photogenic by our office staff. He is an avid marksmen, and he loves to travel on his days off.

To learn more about Reitz you can tune into his recent appearance of the “#OnTheStacks” podcast, hosted by Billy Corcoran Jr. at onthestacks.com or to schedule a meeting with Reitz contact blu door’s Kingston Office at 570-763-5876 or via email at [email protected]