Shawn Mankovich of Shpoppy Shawn’s Smoked Cheese says, ‘This has been a rollercoaster,’ while reflecting on the boom he’s seen since he started smoking cheese in his backyard. He now sells out expos (1300 pounds of cheese in five days) and is only growing. ‘The dream is only as big as you can imagine’ he says, and he’s bringing gratitude and the gift of family along with him.

WILKES-BARRE — Two words: Cheese flight.

If you’re attending the 18th Annual NEPA Home and Garden Show this weekend, you can swing by booth 37 and see Brandon of Shpoppy Shawn’s Smoked Cheese. As you may have guessed, the cheese flight is exactly as it sounds: a sampling and explanation of different cheeses he smokes with his dad, Shawn.

While the man himself will be out of town at an expo in Philadelphia, he took time to speak with a reporter about this business that came about entirely by chance and has since blown up, with customers across the 48 contiguous United States.

Shawn Mankovich says his business has humble beginnings. “This started in our backyard, like eight or nine years ago,” he said. A few years after that, he says patrons at the local bar found out he was smoking cheeses. He brought some to satisfy their constant want to try it out and sold out 100 pounds of cheese in a few days. This would become a common occurrence.

After seeing how many people were enjoying his cheeses, Shawn started doing events and expos, selling out entirely at the Kingston Armory’s Punk Rock Flea Market, and Bloomsburg’s Christmas Expo at the Fair Grounds. He says he was just down in Harrisburg, “biggest show I was ever at,” and sold over 1300 pounds of cheese in 5 days.

“This has been a roller coaster,” he says, reflecting on how things have picked up. “The business is paying for itself.” And after his daughter-in-law got him a 60-second spot on a national show, he says things really took off, leading to the national shipping. Between himself and his son, they smoke 800 pounds of cheese a week, in about 20 different varieties right now, including: Buffalo Wing, Pizza, Bacon Cheddar and Black Pepper, just to name a few.

That’s name of the company isn’t a typo, either. ‘Shpoppy’ is a title Shawn came up with for his granddaughter, Kennedy, to call him. He says he wanted to come up with a name that would differentiate him from her other grandparents, so he combined his name with ‘Poppy’ and ‘Shpoppy Shawn’ was born – one month before Kennedy’s birth and two months before he sold his first block of cheese.

“It’s her business,” Shawn says, speaking of his granddaughter. He says when she was 2 and a half she would wear her Cheese Princess crown and custom made shirt from her “Gimmy” — Shawn’s wife, Kennedy’s grandmother, and the “all around boss” — and lead folks to the booth saying, “Follow me to the chee,” as she couldn’t say cheese just yet. Now 5, Kennedy does pitches with her grandfather. Shawn hopes to turn the business over to his son, and ultimately to Kennedy.

You can find Shpoppy Shawn’s on Facebook or their website and at their retail location at 311 Blackman St., in Wilkes-Barre. The cheeses go $10 for a 13-ounce block, or you can get variety packs as gifts. You can also check out Gimmy’s Glass on the website. Shawn’s wife, Teri (Gimmy herself) ‘slumps’ wine and whisky bottles into cheeseboards, or into whatever you might want to use them as. There’s also an ever-growing list of recipes from satisfied customers.

It’s truly a family affair at Shpoppy’s, and as he prepares to entire three of his cheeses into the World Cheese Championships, he says, “The dream is only as big as you can imagine,” and hopes to take his business as far as it’ll go, sharing gratitude and the gift of family along the way.