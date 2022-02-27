🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Attorney William Anzalone of Anzalone Law Offices, LLC received a National Board of Trial Advocacy President’s Award. The National Board of Trial Advocacy is the country’s oldest and largest national legal specialization board certification organization and to be accredited, an attorney has to pass a rigorous process.

Ever since being found in 1977, the National Board of Trial Advocacy recognizes and promotes excellence in legal advocacy based on high standards of competence and integrity. Its programs are certified by the American Bar Association and to protect legal consumers, the organization informs and educates the public about the importance of legal representation by tested and proven specialists.

The first class of recipients for the President’s Award was announced at the organization’s board of directors meeting.

As stated in a press release by Jim Richardson, the National Board of Trial Advocacy president, “In addition to all National Board of Trial Advocacy attorneys being proven, tested excellence for their clients, these members through their actions and activities have also had significant and meaningful impact on the legal field, in their communities and on protecting consumers through the promotion of board-certified legal specialization.”

Anzalone was awarded and recognized by the National Board of Trial Advocacy for reinvigorating the Luzerne County Bar Association and developing a campaign to improve the image of lawyers through billboard and television ads. Also, he is the founder of the Northeast Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Advocacy organization.

Many other attorney and law firms from across the nation were honored at the National Board of Trial Advocacy’s board of directors meeting.

The National Board of Trial Advocacy offers board certification in Civil Trial Law, Civil Practice Advocacy, Complex Litigation, Criminal Trial Law, Family Trial Law, Patent Litigation, Social Security Disability Law and Truck Accident Law

For more information on the National Board of Trial Advocacy visit the website www.nbtalawyers.com.