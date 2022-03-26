Craft-soda maker exclusivity deal with Northeast Eagle

Wilkes-Barre craft soda company Parlor Beverages announced this week an exclusivity deal with Pittston-based distribution company Northeast Eagle.

Establishing this territorial agreement with Northeast Eagle will allow the Parlor brand to rapidly expand into more established businesses and regions throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Parlor Beverages is a boutique craft soda company that launched in June of 2021. Initially just an internet brand, Parlor experienced high engagement and positive reactions due to heavy exposure on social media with high-profile influencers, and also due to the company’s edgy lifestyle branding.

The company is owned by John Phillips of MCR Productions and 900 Management; Josh Balz, the owner of Strange and Unusual in Kingston and former keyboardist in the popular metal band Motionless in White; Aaron Bruch, bassist from the band Breaking Benjamin; Kris Jones and Mat Giordano.

Parlor held its first physical launch at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in 2021 and was featured at Welcome to Rockville 2021; both festivals estimated an attendance of 35,000 people per day.

The brand features three different flavors: Root Beer, Butterscotch Root Beer and Birch Beer.