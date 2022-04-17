🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world’s largest material handling companies, recently announced the James F. Dicke Pioneer Award for 2021, along with the company’s Summit and Ascent Award winners.

Action Lift, Inc. in Pittston, earned the prestigious Pioneer Award as Crown’s top-performing independent dealer in North America. In addition to the Pioneer Award, the company was awarded the Summit Award, which signifies the best Crown dealer within their market size.

“We are thrilled to be named as the Pioneer Award winner in addition to the Summit Award. I am very proud of the entire team at Action Lift. If it weren’t for their hard work during these challenging times, we wouldn’t have seen this level of success.” said Joe Mikiewicz, General Manager, Action Lift, Inc.

William F. Medico, President of Action Lift, added, “We are proud to represent Crown Equipment in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Our outstanding team went above and beyond to reach our sales goals while delivering exceptional customer service in the process.”

This is Action Lift’s third Pioneer Award and 22nd Summit Award for outstanding sales and customer satisfaction as a Crown Equipment dealer.

Action Lift is a locally owned company supporting a diverse customer base with material handling equipment, rentals, parts, and service in addition to warehouse solutions and dock and door services.

As Northeastern Pennsylvania’s leading material handling specialist, Action Lift has over 36 years of experience providing the industry’s best product lines combined with the highest level of customer service. The company conducts business throughout 12 counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania