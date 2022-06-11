🔊 Listen to this

Commonwealth Health Physician Network is pleased to welcome Sanjeev Garg, M.D. to our Neurology team. He is an active medical staff member at Commonwealth Health Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Board-certified in Neurology, Garg received his medical degree in 1995 from Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, India. He completed a residency in Preliminary Medicine at Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, New York and his Neurology residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Garg is dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of neurologic conditions, including headaches, stroke, cognitive disorder, epilepsy and seizure disorders, neuropathy, neuromuscular disease and other disorders of the brain and nervous system.

The office of Dr. Sanjeev Garg is located at Commonwealth Health Physician Network, 670 S. River Street, Suite 203, Plains. Call 570-552-7110 to schedule an appointment.

New patients are welcomed and most major insurance plans are accepted, including Geisinger Health Plan.