Step By Step, Inc. announced the appointment of Justin Hymon to Senior Vice President of Operations.

Hymon most recently served as the CEO at Apis Services & Supportive Concepts for Families. He joined Step By Step, Inc. following the agency’s recent reorganization effective in April in which the nonprofit transitioned from a regional model to a service delivery approach.

Eric Lindey, President/CEO of Step By Step said, “We are thrilled to have Justin join the Step By Step team. His deep knowledge of the Intellectual Disabilities/Autism Spectrum Disorder system as well as his superb leadership and interpersonal skills will help us tremendously as we continue to provide exceptional, quality services to our consumers and stakeholders.”

Throughout his 19-year career in human services, Hymon has held a variety of positions including CEO and Chief Diversity Officer for Apis and owner/operator of JMH Consulting Services.

Hymon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from Alvernia College and is a certified Diversity Professional. He also serves as the President of Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc. Board of Directors, Chair of Inperium Advisory Board and is the sole member of Wake Enterprises, Inc. Board of Directors.

Step By Step, Inc., is a private, non-profit corporation devoted to providing community support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities, mental health diagnoses, autism and physical disabilities. Established in 1977, the agency provides services to over 2,000 individuals across Pennsylvania.