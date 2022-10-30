🔊 Listen to this

I immediately said yes when given the opportunity to write this week’s Downtown Rebound Column. There was no way I was going to miss sharing with you my perspective on the importance of Downtown Wilkes-Barre, and I do believe I have a unique point of view as a local resident, consistent advocate for the performing and visual arts, owner of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and former owner of Downtown Arts.

My fond memories of Downtown Wilkes-Barre go back to my childhood when I canvassed Public Square for the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, shopped at Pomeroy’s, and ate bagels with cream cheese and Pensak’s. At age 10, I took the bus from West Pittston to the square and then walked to the Wilkes-Barre Ballet Theater, which was located where Top of the Slope is now.

The arts were my calling from an early age, and I was fortunate to be selected in 1984 as one of 30 Pennsylvania dancers to attend the Governor’s School for the Arts. I graduated in 1989 from the Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park College (now Pittsburgh’s only downtown university) and danced professionally in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and New York. I was honored to receive the 2016 Howard B. Fedrick Friend of the Fine Arts Fiesta award and be included in the 2019 Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal Top 25 Women in Business.

Though my number one priority has always been succeeding as a wife and mom, my outlet, passion, and pleasure is teaching ballet and my ongoing commitment to advocating for the arts.

I truly believe that all I learned in my professional dance career was meant for me to return home and share my success, struggles, and obstacles with my students and help them navigate their way through the process. Knowing that any type of artist can make their passion their profession is truly a reality. It isn’t an easy route, but it is rewarding.

My passion became my profession right here in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. As the owner of Downtown Arts for over ten years, I was involved with housing over 50 artists and nonprofit organizations, incubating to collaborate and assist successful businesses such as the Restored Church, Wyoming Valley Art League, and Verve Vertu. And as owner and director of the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, I teach dance to young people. I thank all the parents for allowing me to teach and work with their children, as having a background and foundation in artistic expression benefits us our entire lives.

I am truly committed to advocating for the arts and am gratified by the emphasis placed on the arts throughout Downtown Wilkes-Barre and the region. It takes involvement and dedication by many to do this, and I am proud of my involvement in various events and programs such as directing events for local nonprofits including Dancing with the Stars for the Kidney Association and The Perfect Storm for the American Red Cross, choreographing The Epic Awards for the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and guest speaking on Arts and Culture for Leadership Northeast.

Most recently I had the pleasure of attending the exciting announcement of the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame. What a tremendous contribution this is to our community.

There are many things you can do to keep the arts alive in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Visit our wonderful galleries, attend shows and concerts in our theaters and other venues, and volunteer with our organizations. It also takes philanthropy for our arts community to thrive, which reminds me of one of my favorites, Essy Davidowitz, whose spirit lives on forever. I am so grateful for her generosity and love for the arts throughout the years, and I thank all donors for your support.

I was asked by the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s non-profit downtown management organization, to be involved with a Downtown Artistic Forum and true to our mission we support and promote arts and culture in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Our collaborative approach is to advocate, educate, and celebrate the power of creative expression.

Arts are a critical component of our community and promoting opportunities to enjoy them greatly benefits our downtown and the entire area. I am hoping you will join the effort and share your experience, expertise, and knowledge in moving this effort forward.

The next meeting of the artistic forum will take place on Wednesday, November 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Wilkes-Barre Think Center, 7 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. You are welcome to participate in the meeting where, among other topics, we will discuss the 72nd Anniversary of the Cavalcade of Jazz planned for May 2023.

When you make your passion your profession, and when you enjoy and participate in the arts, you’ll whistle while you work each day. I know I do.

Gina Malsky is a passionate leader and advocate for the arts and owner/director of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Dance Theatre.