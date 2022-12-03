Enrico Bartolini has been making custom furniture for decades

A glimpse of the showroom and some of the many natural hardwoods used to make one-of-a-kind designs.

FORTY FORT – It all starts with a vision, an image of the finished product which a client hopes to see come to fruition. Then, after details are worked out, Enrico Bartolini and his son and namesake, Enrico II, hit the ground running.

Of course, those details are first accounted for down to the smallest aspects, ensuring customer satisfaction and one-of-a-kind furniture designs.

“Basically, after we find out the details, we come up with some prototype drawings or scaled drawings of what the footprint will look like in an area …,” Bartolini said, describing the process.

“A lot of the time we will actually go to their space, whatever they’re looking for, and then we use that as a jumping off point. But more times than not, we’ll sit there and be like, ‘oh, we could do this or we could do that.’ And an idea crops up that we wouldn’t normally have had,” he further explained.

And with decades in the industry, dating back to the 1970s, Bartolini continues to keep his designs and ideas fresh and individualized to meet the customers’ desires, whatever they may be.

The showroom, housed in the 900 Rutter Ave. complex, though expansive, offers just a glimpse of the eye-catching pieces the father-son duo has come up with, all open to customization or for purchase. Oh, and it’s worth noting that a custom piece, on average, can be expected in 8 to 12 weeks, not months.

Bartolini II, seated next to his father on custom tractor-seat stools in the showroom told a reporter, “It takes a little bit more time than walking into a big-box store and saying, ‘do you want the brown or the black one?’ But ultimately, that’s the service that we offer when we’re making the customer part of the creative process.”

To drive the point home, he shared a recent story of a couple who had recently moved back to the area. The woman had a favorite table transported back during the move, but unfortunately the moving company lost a part of the base. She came into the showroom looking at a few already made bases, trying to find what would best work. “And I said, ‘You know what, how about my dad and I come up, we look at the table, we look at what the area is, we’ll look at the part of the base that you have, and we’ll see what we can come up with?”

Well, as soon as his father saw the existing base, an idea popped into his mind for a metal one.

“We just delivered it last week,” Bartolini II said, “and she absolutely flipped,” he added, noting that the customer claimed she liked the new base better than the original.

But that’s just another day in the family business – going above and beyond, treating each customer as an individual, and meeting their needs with style, intuition, and excellent service on custom pieces that are built to last.

The two spoke of a customer from Germany who had an original Enrico Bartolini drafting table from 30 or 40 years ago, still well within working order. And that’s the difference with the Bartolinis’ custom, hand-built pieces: the quality of the woods, the fabrics, the leathers, the finishes, and all the pieces create longevity – something to be passed down through generations of a family, made by a family company.

And that longevity is a testament to Enrico Sr.’s career. His son noted that out of a crop of designers from the area around the time his father got started, Dad is the only one still going strong.

And it’s not just custom furniture made from top-shelf natural hardwoods, Italian dyes, high-quality fabrics, Amish saddle leathers, and other top-quality materials, the Bartolini’s are also offering charcuterie boards, leather wallets and purses, butcher blocks and various other accessories.

The purses, for example, are designed in-house and then cut and sewn by an Amish harness and saddle maker that the elder Bartolini knows.

They reflected on a few patrons who recently came into the showroom carrying designer handbags and they wanted to come back to purchase the Bartolini’s because they “fit the bill of rough and tough, but yet stylish”.

Moving forward into 2023, new pieces can be expected. Bartolini said he has a lot of seating pieces to be made ready by early next year, as well as high-quality wood shelving units. And, naturally, there are sure to be many more custom pieces that delight owners and become topics of conversation at dinner parties.

The showroom is open seven days a week, however, hours can be limited. So, the younger Bartolini offered those interested in checking it out to call and make an appointment for greater availability and they’ll be happy to make accommodations. “Don’t be afraid to come in,” he said.

Interested clients can also visit www.enricobartolini.com, or call the showroom at 570-357-1143.