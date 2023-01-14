🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Abide Coffeehouse announced Friday it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. to officially open its doors to the community under new ownership.

Abide Coffeehouse is a specialty coffee shop that serves premium coffee blends and pastries.

“After my family having been customers since the shop originally opened, we are thrilled to be involved in the community as the new owners, and we look forward to serving everyone with the best coffee and pastries around,” said Dan Shission, co-owner of Abide Coffeehouse. “Our goal is to create a space where people can come and relax, enjoy a great cup of coffee, and make new friends.

“We hope to see everyone at our ribbon-cutting ceremony.”

The coffee shop is dedicated to creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where customers can enjoy a great cup of coffee while connecting with friends, family and the community.

The shop also offers a variety of teas, snacks and other items.

The ceremony will feature remarks from local officials and the owners of Abide Coffeehouse.

There will be free cake and coffee from 10 a.m. to noon, along with 10% off everything the entire day.

The community is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Abide Coffeehouse is located at 23 West Market St., Wilkes-Barre. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Abide Coffeehouse is a recipient of funding through the Spark Wilkes-Barre grant program.

For more information about Abide Coffeehouse, visit their website at — www.abidecofffeehouse.com — or contact Austin Shission at [email protected]

About the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program

Spark Wilkes-Barre is a grant program available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, or relocating businesses that can be used towards rent in year one of a lease at an approved location within the City of Wilkes-Barre, as well as reimbursable parking fees.

Businesses applying for grant funding must be located in the City of Wilkes-Barre to be eligible for funding.

The program will be open until the end of 2024 for interested applicants. Interested applicants can visit — https://www.wyomingvalleychamber.org/wb-city-grant/ — for more information and to complete an application for funding.

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program is a program of the City of Wilkes-Barre’s American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. This program will be administered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund, and powered by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

