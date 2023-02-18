🔊 Listen to this

Morey’s Pier’s iconic Boat Tag is coming to Mountain Top.

The Malacari family recently purchased the popular Wildwood attraction and plans to bring it to their miniature golf course in Wright Township.

Frank Malacari, who operates the miniature golf and ice cream stand in Mountain Top said he learned in mid-January that the attraction along the edge of the Wildwood Boardwalk was for sale.

“I saw it on Facebook on one of the Wildwood Boardwalk pages,” Malacari related. “I always wanted one of those. I always played it when our family went to Wildwood on vacation when I was growing up.”

The entrepreneur pointed out he had not been to Wildwood in several years before he and his wife returned there last summer.

“I had to ride the boats when we were there last summer,” he said. “Now at 31 years old I get to own it!”

When he saw on Facebook the attraction had been on the market since last November, he hoped it was still available.

“I kept wondering, ‘am I going to get it,’” he related. When he learned it was still on the market, he and his father, Vito, drove to Wildwood to check it out. They found it had been dismantled, but all the parts seemed to be intact. He decided he just had to bring it to Mountain Top.

“I knew it would go well with our miniature golf course,” Malacari offered. “There is nothing else like it in the area. I think it’s going to be a great fit.

“I think it’s going to be so neat having something from Wildwood right here in Mountain Top.”

The Boat Tag was a fixture at the Wildwood Boardwalk since the early 1990s, Malacari noted. The boats actually were made from the Dorney Park molds. The attraction includes four electric boats. Each boat holds two passengers with two “guns.” There are 30 additional counter mount air-powered guns which shoot balls.

Malacari said he is hoping the attraction will be built and open this spring. He expects the Boat Tag to be delivered within the next few weeks and he has hired a company to assemble it.

“We’re hoping all the pieces are there,” he noted.

The attraction will be set up in an area behind Abe’s Hot Dogs building and the ice cream stand in an area that now has picnic tables. The structure will have to be re-sized to fit in the space, he pointed out. He said he has cleared the structure with the township zoning office and will not need to obtain any variances to erect it, just building permits.