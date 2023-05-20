🔊 Listen to this

Rebounding, also known as trampoline fitness, is the primary workout offering at Bounce Fit. It involves exercising on individual trampolines that work every muscle in the body, with minimal and evenly spread impact on joints.

FORTY FORT — Bounce of Fit & Bowls combines two essential aspects of a healthy lifestyle: exercise and nutrition. And on Thursday, the new fitness facility celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as seen here. It is the brainchild of founder D. Ogurkis.

Bounce Fit & Bowls’ second offering is a carefully crafted selection of nutrient-rich bowls and smoothies. These delicious, healthy options are the perfect fuel to replenish the body and soul after a workout, further reaping the benefits of exercise.

For more information, visit Bounce Fit & Bowls online at www.bouncefitandbowls.com or call 570-763-5254.