FORTY FORT — Bounce of Fit & Bowls combines two essential aspects of a healthy lifestyle: exercise and nutrition. And on Thursday, the new fitness facility celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as seen here. It is the brainchild of founder D. Ogurkis.
Rebounding, also known as trampoline fitness, is the primary workout offering at Bounce Fit.
Bounce Fit & Bowls’ second offering is a carefully crafted selection of nutrient-rich bowls and smoothies. These delicious, healthy options are the perfect fuel to replenish the body and soul after a workout, further reaping the benefits of exercise.
For more information, visit Bounce Fit & Bowls online at www.bouncefitandbowls.com or call 570-763-5254.
