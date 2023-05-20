🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The law firm of Selingo Guagliardo, LLC has completed “green” upgrades to their office building at 345 Market St. as a celebration of 15 years in the facility.

According to a press release, the original construction in 2008 included solar panels, window coatings, recyclable materials, and a white roof to reflect heat. The anniversary upgrades are designed to improve its sustainability and functionality, including:

• The interior core of the building now contains a collaborative workspace, providing a more efficient and productive work environment for employees.

• The firm replaced the original solar panels with 134 dual-sided solar panels that collect energy from both sides.

• The downward-facing side collects reflected light energy, making the panels more efficient.

• The firm has installed two publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations, which are available for use by employees, clients, and the general public.

“Our firm has been committed to a reduced carbon footprint since we moved into our Market Street building 15 years ago,” Managing Partner David J. Selingo said.

“With the recent upgrades, we can reduce our carbon output even more, contribute to clean electric production, and provide conveniently located public charge stations for the ever-increasing number of electric vehicles on the road,” Selingo added. “Although these are small steps, we believe that we can all make a big difference by working together.”

Luzerne-based Cresci Corporation performed the interior design/build. At the same time, the metal furniture was made locally by Dallas-based Hanover Ornamental Ironworks. Wilkes Barre-based Endless Energy Services completed the exterior design/build.

The rooftop solar panels comprise a 35.89 kW DC system, predicted to offset 92% of the office’s power usage. The firm will also contribute to the electric grid by selling any extra electricity produced to UGI during off-hours.

Since 2010, the firm has contracted with Solsystems to sell the clean energy credits (SRECs) that they produce monthly. These credits permit polluting entities, such as coal power plants, to keep operating under current environmental standards by offsetting their carbon emissions with the clean energy production of solar panels. Selingo Guagliardo’s Market Street building was the first to receive a UGI commercial dual meter to track electric production.

The dual-sided panels and white roof improve the building’s sustainability and make it more efficient. The white roof reflects significant light energy from the sun, allowing the building to remain cooler.

The state’s Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded the firm a $7,000 grant because of its commitment to making the charging stations available to the public.

The firm also received a 2008 New Construction Award from the Sustainable Energy Fund, a 2008 Merit Award from the Eastern Pennsylvania Associated Builders & Contractors, and a 2008 Pride of Place Award from the Greater Wilkes-Barre Area Chamber of Commerce.