🔊 Listen to this

The American Bankers Association has announced Natalie Stackhouse, vice president and controller at First Keystone Community Bank, as a winner of its annual Jeffrey and Diana Owen Scholarship for Emerging Community Bank Leaders. The scholarship covered tuition for Stackhouse to attend the first year of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking, which was held this year from June 1-8 at the University of Pennsylvania’s campus and The Wharton School in Philadelphia.

“Natalie embodies what it means to be a community banker,” said Elaine Woodland, First Keystone Community Bank president and CEO. “We are proud of her for earning this prestigious recognition and excited to see her continued success as she implements what she’s learned at Stonier.”

In addition to her traditional job duties, Stackhouse has made a significant impact in the local community and represented First Keystone Community bank at many community events. She is a dynamic leader who has engaged her department to collect items for local food banks and animal shelters, participate in providing Christmas presents for “Angel Trees” and many other charitable causes. For the past four years, she has also been a dance instructor at a local dance studio, Danceworks by Amber.

Working with Owen and his wife Diana, ABA created the scholarship program, which supports the growth and development of emerging community bank leaders at the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. ABA helped fund the program in recognition of Jeffrey Owen’s years of service to the association, where he retired in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer.

Throughout his 45-year career, Owen was an advocate for community banking and the important role it plays in the nation’s economy. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be community bankers with at least five years of experience in financial services and have working knowledge of at least three of the following areas: financial statement analysis, bank operations, credit administration, accounting, and economics.

This year, 640 Stonier students representing banks of all sizes and geographies, various regulatory agencies and international organizations attended seven days of classes in June.

Stonier’s intensive education program complements extension projects throughout the year.

The three-year program focuses on preparing future industry leaders with curriculum covering a variety of topics including capital planning, enterprise risk management, marketing strategy and technology and innovation. The program culminates with a capstone strategic project, where students develop comprehensive business projects for their financial institutions. Over the past 88 years, Stonier has trained more than 25,000 of the nation’s top banking executives and government regulators, many of whom have reached the pinnacle of their organizations.

Stackhouse has been with First Keystone Community Bank for 11 years, working her way up to vice president and controller, overseeing the financial and regulatory reporting process at the bank. She has attended numerous conferences and webinars to continue her education and keep up with new trends in the banking industry and completed a four-year tenure on the board of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s “Emerging Leaders Advisory Committee”.

First Keystone Community Bank is an independently owned community bank since 1864 and presently operates branches in Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton and Monroe counties. First Keystone Community Bank provides innovative business and personal banking solutions that focus on “Yesterday’s Traditions. Tomorrow’s Vision.”