The dog days of summer are over, and fall is here. As you enjoy your fall decorations and wear your favorite sweaters, we don’t want you to forget about some easy ways to save energy that could also help reduce your electricity costs this winter. Since October is Energy Awareness Month, we’re sharing some simple energy saving tips so you can start saving.

Now is a great time to consider installing LED bulbs inside and outside your home.

With lighting accounting for 15% of the average home’s electricity use, installing LEDs can help you save about $225 per year. And LEDs last up to 15 times longer, so the savings really add up.

To make an even bigger impact, look to your heating system. Heating your home makes up more than half of your home’s energy use. These tips will keep you comfortable and cozy:

• Maintain your heating system with an annual inspection to help it run as efficiently as possible during the colder months.

• Seal cracks near doors and windows with weatherstripping or caulk to keep warm air inside, where you want it.

• Make sure that rugs, drapes and furniture are not blocking the airflow to and from heating registers, radiators or baseboard heaters. Clearing these ensures every room is getting proper circulation, your system is working as intended and you are using less energy.

Consider buying a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can learn your temperature preferences and automatically adjust throughout the day. Smart thermostats can reduce energy usage by up to 23%, depending on your heating type.

Let the sunshine in. Allowing the sun to shine in through your windows during the day can keep your home warmer, which means using less energy. And when the sun goes down, be sure to close the drapes to reduce heat loss through windows.

Switch your ceiling fan. A ceiling fan can provide a cooling breeze in the summer, but did you know that the direction they spin can be reversed in colder months to better circulate warm air? By changing its direction to clockwise and operating it at a low speed, your summer cooling device will begin to force warm air back toward occupied space, allowing you to lower your thermostat setting by three to five degrees.

Finally, consider lowering your water heater setting. Water heating accounts for about 18% of home energy consumption. Reduce hot water usage by installing faucet aerators and efficient flow showerheads and adjusting your hot water heater to 120 degrees, according to the Department of Energy.

Taking small steps like these doesn’t take a lot of time and they add up to real savings. Last year, PPL Electric Utilities helped customers save almost 257,000,000 kilowatt hours, which equates to $184 million saved. Get more tips, rebates and tools to help you save at: pplelectric.com/savings. We are always here to help!

Alana Roberts is manager of community relations for PPL Electric Utilities.