Choosing the right camera for making videos can feel super confusing, especially if you’re new to the whole video thing.

Let’s say you’ve been busy getting your plans in order, such as figuring out what you’re going to post online and getting some cool photos for your website and social media. Now, you’re ready to start making videos, but there’s a big question: what camera should you use?

You might be thinking, “I’m not a pro at making videos, and I don’t really like being on camera. And it seems like nobody at work wants to be in the videos either.” (Except for that one kid who’s always cracking jokes about liking trains — what’s that all about?)

Before you start worrying about which camera to buy, whether it’s a GoPro or something fancy you saw at Best Buy, or even if you should be diving into VR because everyone else seems to be doing it, take a step back. And then there’s the whole drone idea.

Where do you even begin with that? Do you need a special license? Is it going to get you into trouble?

But, really, when you think about it, the main question you’re wrestling with is, “What kind of camera should I get?”

Here’s a bit of advice that might surprise you: If you’re stuck on this question, you might not be ready to get a camera at all.

Why? Because there’s a secret not many people will tell you. The phone you’ve got in your pocket right now? It’s probably more than good enough to start making simple videos for your business.

Now, about those video topics and planning. Remember that content calendar you’ve been working on? That’s your goldmine for video ideas. It’ll help you figure out what kind of videos you want to make, whether they’re how-tos, behind-the-scenes looks, or something else that fits your brand.

And don’t forget about getting a tripod for your phone. It’s a game-changer. With a tripod, your videos will look steady and professional, not shaky like they would if you were just holding your phone. Plus, it means you can set up your shot, hit record, and even step in front of the camera yourself if you decide to.

Between your phone, a simple tripod, and your content calendar full of great ideas, you’re all set to start making videos that’ll engage your audience.

This weeks homework

Find a customer willing to talk about how awesome your business is on-camera and ask them to let you record them making a video review.

Look for a customer who has expressed immense satisfaction with your product or service, perhaps through social media praise, a detailed positive review, or consistent engagement with your brand. The ideal candidate is someone who’s articulate, has a compelling story about how your business improved their life or work, and is comfortable being on camera.

Once the video is ready, share it on your website, social media platforms, and in your email newsletters.

By following these steps, you can create a powerful video testimonial that not only showcases the value of your business but also builds trust and credibility with your audience. We’re going to spend more time on this topic next week, so get familiar with it now and get your questions ready!

As always, you can email me at [email protected] — I read and answer every email that isn’t spam!

See you next week!

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].