I’m gonna get some flack for this one, so here goes.

Let’s talk about the Super Bowl. Some people watch it for the game, others for the halftime show, but I watch it for the commercials.

Every year the biggest companies in the world pay millions to run their ads during the biggest sporting event in the U.S. The ads are highly produced, often funny, thought provoking, heart warming and informative. They are 30-second short films that demonstrate the capabilities of some of the finest filmmakers in the industry.

Which makes the local ads all the more jarring when they come on about halfway through the game.

Listen, I know most businesses don’t have an enormous budget, but I’m just gonna come out and say it: if you’re a local business paying big bucks for one of the extremely limited local time slots available on TV you NEED to come with you’re A-game. Yet year after year, and without exception, local TV ads during the Super Bowl are bad. Not just “not as good as the million dollar ads” bad, but “having a contest with each other to see who can come up with the worst video possible” bad.

If you’ve been reading my articles then you know that I don’t think you need to hire a video production company for every single video project you ever do. However, first impressions matter, a lot. TV spots, even the ones not playing during the Super Bowl, are going to be your business’s first impression to a boatload of potential customers, and they should always be done professionally.

What do you want that first impression to be? A commercial with crisp visuals, dynamic lighting and professional framing tells your audience that your brand values excellence and attention to detail. Similarly, superior sound quality is essential for delivering your message effectively. A professional production company ensures that your commercial’s audio is clear and impactful, whether it’s through dialogue, voiceovers or music. These elements combined can significantly enhance viewer engagement and brand perception.

Moreover, working with a professional team means access to the latest technology and industry expertise without having to invest in expensive equipment yourself. It’s a cost-effective solution that provides high return on investment through engaging content that resonates with viewers and encourages sharing. Professional production companies also bring creative insight and storytelling skills to the table, transforming your vision into a compelling narrative that speaks directly to your target audience.

Investing in a professional video production company for your TV commercials is about more than just making your ads look and sound better; it’s about leveraging expertise and technology to deliver a message that engages, impresses and lasts.

It is a testament to your brand’s commitment to quality, and its respect for the audience’s time and attention. With the right team behind your commercials, you can create powerful, effective content that elevates your brand and connects with viewers on a deeper level.

When viewers are bombarded with content every day, what makes them stop and pay attention isn’t just the subject of the video, but its quality — both visually and audibly. Professional production teams bring a level of quality to the table that can make your brand stand out in a crowded marketplace. They understand that in the world of advertising, first impressions are crucial. High-quality, professionally produced commercials can captivate an audience from the first frame, making your message memorable.

Additionally, the idea that hiring a good local production company for your TV commercials must be prohibitively expensive is a myth. In reality, local production teams can offer competitive pricing while delivering exceptional quality. Their proximity can reduce logistical costs, and their understanding of the local market enables them to work efficiently and resourcefully within your budget constraints. These companies often have packages tailored to a range of financial plans, ensuring that high-quality video production is accessible to businesses of all sizes. By choosing a skilled local production company, you’re investing in a partner who can maximize your budget’s potential, proving that excellence in advertising doesn’t have to break the bank.

