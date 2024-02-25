🔊 Listen to this

You won’t be surprised to learn that I get hired by a lot of AD agencies to produce video for them. It happens all the time and with any agency that doesn’t have an in-house video team.

What might surprise you is that I also get hired by other video production companies. My autograph is on a lot of NDA’s.

You might be asking yourself; why would another film production company hire you to produce, direct, shoot and edit work for them? Well, there’s a lot of reasons for that. A lot of companies don’t have full crews, they may need more specialized skills like aerial cinematography etc. I have more equipment to do larger jobs than most, and since I’m insured they have less liability. Last, but not least there’s the geographical flexibility many companies from out of market get by hiring local crew or an entire production company to do the work for them.

That last one bugs me, not because I don’t appreciate the work, truly I do.

It bugs me because I can’t help but wonder why many of the larger businesses, companies, and nonprofit foundations in our area are hiring out-of-market production companies only to have ALL of the work done by locals anyway. Ok, I’ll admit, it more than bugs me. It infuriates me.

To be clear: I’ve been hired by companies all over the United States (and twice from Europe) to produce video for companies based in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Which means the large majority of the money being spent on production is leaving our area never to return.

I’m not saying all of this to complain, but to lay down a foundation for why I believe it’s madness to be hiring AD agencies and production companies from out of our area, especially when there are so many unbelievably amazing reasons your business should be hiring local.

It’s good for the community, the economy, and you.

Like I mentioned above, hiring local means you’re supporting local jobs and keeping the money in the area. It not only helps the growth and development of your community, but it show your invested which is a form of marketing in and of itself.

Samuel O’Connel, chief creative officer of Coal Creative (a great LOCAL agency) puts it this way: “Beyond simply hiring or supporting local, there is an advantage to hiring a local production company due to the fact that — we’re not only content creators who are constantly honing our craft and staying on top of what is relevant in the industry, we also have our fingers on the pulse of what is relevant and important to our shared community and your audience within it.”

Local advertising agencies and video production companies bring an invaluable insider’s perspective to your marketing efforts. They are deeply familiar with the area, showing a genuine understanding and respect for the local culture and community values. This local insight allows them to tap into the regional market dynamics effectively, tailoring content that resonates with local consumer behaviors and preferences. Such nuanced understanding can significantly amplify the impact of your marketing within the community.

Being in close proximity, these teams can move projects forward more quickly, from initial brainstorming sessions to final product delivery. This local advantage lead to faster results that come with cost savings.

The level of service you receive from local agencies and production companies also tends to be more personalized. They are invested in your success, knowing that a satisfied local client can lead to more business within the community. This means they’re not just service providers; they’re partners who are available for face-to-face meetings, offering on-the-ground support that remote agencies simply can’t match.

The case for hiring local is compelling. Beyond just the practical benefits of cost savings and quicker turnaround times, choosing a local agency or production company means investing in a team that understands your audience on a deep level. This local expertise and commitment to personalized service can dramatically elevate the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns, making a significant difference in how your brand is perceived and embraced by your community.

Why would any business, company or nonprofit hire an outside agency when the work gets done by local people anyway? I honestly don’t know. Maybe they like the overhead?

As always, if you have questions or want to yell at me for being opinionated, please feel free to email me at [email protected].

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].