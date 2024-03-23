🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — Our journey on the Luzerne County Pizza Trail brought us to the historic Victory Pig Pizza & Barbeque, 905 Wyoming Ave.

Established in 1942, this iconic eatery specializes in a unique fried Sicilian-style pizza that has been a local favorite for decades. While their dining room has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, their takeout service has continued to thrive, offering a nostalgic car service experience. Patrons simply park their cars facing the building, flash their lights, and honk their horn to signal for service. You can try to call, but according to most folks, the best option is to just show up.

Victory Pig has more than pizza. Their menu offers some interesting items like pork barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, wimpies, ham and cheese, French fries, wings and of course the pizza that many of us grew up on.

The business operates from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and we made sure to arrive early on a Friday during Lent. We were lucky to snag the last parking spot before their lights turned on at 4:30 p.m., and our order was taken shortly after. After a 40-minute wait, our pizza was ready. The anticipation built as we passed the time with games on our cell phones.

Our family opted for a mix of onion and no-onion slices, with the total coming to $33.52 for 12 slices. This equates to around $2.75 per slice, a fair price for the unique experience and taste Victory Pig offers. It’s worth noting that they are a cash-only establishment, and an ATM is available on-site for convenience.

Once we arrived home, which was only about a mile away, we eagerly dove into the pizza. The crust was delightfully crispy with less grease than other fried Sicilian pizzas we’ve tried. While the cheese and sauce combination wasn’t to my personal taste — I found it a bit heavy on the cheese and light on seasoning — my daughter absolutely adored every aspect of it. This just goes to show that taste is subjective, and what might not be one person’s favorite can be another’s dream.

In the end, Victory Pig Pizza offers a unique and memorable takeout experience, steeped in tradition and local charm. It’s a testament to the diverse culinary landscape of our pizza trail.