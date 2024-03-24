🔊 Listen to this

You’ve made the decision to shoot an epic TV commercial. You found the right production company, wrote an amazing script, planned a time for it and have a perfect location and then it hits you: who’s gonna act in this thing? Where do you even find actors? How do you get in touch with them?

If only there was a local community of people dedicated to the art of acting that you could get in touch with to be in your amazing TV commercial! Well good news, there is!

Here’s the thing: Businesses thrive on community support, and one of the most vibrant, yet often overlooked, aspects of any community is its local talent, particularly in the arts. Today I explain why you and your business should actively support your local acting community, and I’m going to give you an exciting opportunity to do just that: a benefit party on April 6 at Diamond City Studios, raising funds for The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre.

1. Enhancing Local Culture and Identity

First and foremost, supporting the local acting community enriches the local culture and identity. Every region has its unique stories, and who better to narrate them than the local artists? By fostering a vibrant acting community, businesses contribute to a flourishing cultural scene, making the area more attractive not just to locals but also to tourists and new residents.

2. Mutual Benefits in Marketing and Branding

Businesses in need of actors for their commercial videos stand to benefit immensely from a strong local acting pool. Local actors bring authenticity to storytelling, an invaluable asset in today’s market where consumers seek genuine connections with brands. Moreover, collaborations between businesses and local artists can enhance a company’s branding, aligning it with community support and cultural development, traits highly regarded by customers.

3. Economic Advantages

Supporting the arts, including acting, can have direct economic benefits for businesses. A vibrant cultural scene attracts visitors, increases spending in the area, and can even boost property values. Additionally, by employing local actors for their projects, businesses save on costs associated with outsourcing talent, such as travel and accommodation expenses for actors from out of town.

4. Fostering Networking and Collaboration

Getting involved with the local acting community opens up numerous networking opportunities. It’s not just about finding talent for your next video project; it’s about building long-term relationships that could lead to collaborative projects, sponsorships and cross-promotion opportunities. These networks can become invaluable as businesses look to expand their reach within and beyond the community.

5. Social Responsibility

At its core, supporting the local acting community is an act of social responsibility. Businesses that take an active role in nurturing the arts enhance their reputation and establish themselves as pillars of the community. This commitment can lead to increased customer loyalty and a stronger, more positive public image.

Highlighting an Opportunity: The Benefit Party at Diamond City Studios

Now, let’s talk about a golden opportunity to support the local acting community in a fun and meaningful way. On April 6th, 2024, Diamond City Studios is hosting a benefit party to raise funds for The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. This event is a celebration of local talent and a chance for you to network, collaborate, and show your support for the arts.

The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre is a cornerstone of local culture, provides a platform for aspiring and established actors to hone their craft and entertain the community. The proceeds from this benefit go directly to upgrading audio equipment which will significantly enhance the theater experience, benefiting actors and audiences alike.

In Conclusion

Supporting the local acting community is more than a gesture of goodwill; it’s a strategic investment in the cultural and economic vitality of the area. Businesses that recognize and act on this stand to gain not only in terms of marketing and networking but also in fostering a positive corporate image and contributing to the community’s well-being.

The benefit party at Diamond City Studios offers a perfect avenue for businesses to step up and show their support. It promises to be a night of entertainment, networking, and community spirit. By coming together to support The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre businesses and individuals alike can make a tangible difference in the local arts scene, ensuring it thrives for years to come.

So, mark your calendars for April 6, and let’s make a lasting impact on the local acting community together. Supporting the arts is not just beneficial; it’s essential for a vibrant, thriving community.

Get more information and buy tickets to this fundraiser at DiamondCityStudios.com/LittleTheater

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].