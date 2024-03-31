🔊 Listen to this

TV can be great, but it isn’t for everyone.

There are a million questions to answer, like: How do you know when your business is ready for it? How do you get your AD made in the first place? How do you get it to the stations? What stations do you put it on? When do you want it to air? How often should it air? Should it be 15, 30 or 60 seconds?

It can be overwhelming!

Taking the step to launch a television advertisement is a significant move for any small business. It represents an opportunity to present your brand to a wider audience, much like stepping onto a bigger stage. However, how can you determine if this move is right for your business? Let’s explore this topic thoughtfully, maintaining a straightforward and professional approach.

Who is TV right for?

Like I said above, TV isn’t for everyone. However, it’s more accessible than you might imagine. If your business is doing pretty well locally and you want to extend your reach, a television advertisement might be a the way to go. This strategy involves leveraging your local success to attract potential customers who have yet to discover your business.

Television is an effective medium for showcasing the unique aspects of your product or service. There’s a difference between simply telling someone about what makes your offering special and demonstrating it in an engaging manner

that captures their attention.

It’s also important to consider your target audience. If your research indicates that a considerable portion of your target market watches traditional television, then it makes sense to engage with them through this channel. Additionally, timing is crucial. Are there upcoming events, seasons, or holidays that align well with your product or service? Such occasions could present prime opportunities for television advertising.

Budget considerations are essential as well. Producing a high-quality television advertisement is not inexpensive, but if you have the financial capacity to invest in this endeavor without compromising your essential expenses, it might be the

right time to move forward.

Selecting the right production partner

The creation of your television advertisement should not be left to chance. It’s critical to choose a video production company that not only grasps your vision but can also execute it in a manner that resonates with your audience. Seek out a team known for its strong track record, innovative ideas, and the capability to produce content that you would be proud to associate with your brand.

For many businesses the choice is easy: Give me a call! (Did you really think I’d write a column without shameless self-promotion? My contact info is at the end of this article!)

Strategic Distribution: Ensuring Visibility

Crafting an eye-catching commercial is just one part of the equation. The other vital component is ensuring that it is seen by the right audience at the optimal time. This is where strategic distribution becomes key. Collaborating with a company that can assist in both creating your advertisement and placing it strategically on television can significantly enhance its impact. Such companies can help navigate the complexities of television advertising to maximize your investment by ensuring that your advertisement reaches your intended audience effectively.

For instance, some companies specialize in not just creating memorable advertisements but also in ensuring that they are viewed by a broader audience by expertly managing the placement of these ads on television. These companies recognize the importance of not only producing a high-quality advertisement but also ensuring it is seen by the appropriate audience at the best times and on the right channels.

Again, I got you covered on that front. I partner with one of the best ad distribution guys in Northeast Pennsylvania so shoot me an email and I’ll hook you up.

Is it time for your business to shine on television?

Deciding to invest in a television advertisement is about strategically choosing to

expand your brand’s reach. With the correct timing, a deep understanding of your audience, a compelling message, and the right partners in video production and distribution, your small business can significantly impact through television advertising.

There’s no way to cover everything in a single column so I’m going to talk more about it in the future. If you have questions you need answers to right away please call or email me! I answer every email and return every call! Reach me at [email protected] or 570-702-4991.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].