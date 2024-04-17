LEHIGH VALLEY — Community Bank recently announced a strategic plan to expand its branch presence in select markets throughout 2024 and 2025, including two new branch locations in the Lehigh Valley region.
The expansion, coupled with its existing branches, will bring Community Bank’s branch count up to 25 locations within, Bradford, Carbon, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Lehigh and Northampton counties.
This announcement comes as newly appointed President and CEO Dimitar Karaivanov officially steps into his role this year and begins to execute his strategic vision for the bank.