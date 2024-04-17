🔊 Listen to this

LEHIGH VALLEY — Community Bank recently announced a strategic plan to expand its branch presence in select markets throughout 2024 and 2025, including two new branch locations in the Lehigh Valley region.

The expansion, coupled with its existing branches, will bring Community Bank’s branch count up to 25 locations within, Bradford, Carbon, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

This announcement comes as newly appointed President and CEO Dimitar Karaivanov officially steps into his role this year and begins to execute his strategic vision for the bank.

As Community Bank expands into promising markets with strong potential for growth, the bank is reimagining the customer in-branch experience with clean, modern designs that encourage customer and banker collaboration, local community tie-ins, and staff that can handle a wide array of financial needs.

The Bank will bring a full suite of consumer, business and municipal banking products and services including no closing cost mortgage options, business loans and lines of credit and competitive CD offerings.

“Community Bank is not just expanding, but deepening our roots in Pennsylvania,” President of PA Banking Barbara Maculloch said. “Our branches are the cornerstone of our retail business, and each one allows us to support the community and deepen our relationships with our customers as we partner together throughout their financial journey.”

The move to establish additional branch locations in Lehigh Valley is a substantial investment and will allow the Bank to better serve clients and aid in local economic development by creating new jobs, contributing to community efforts and fostering financial stability.

“We are pleased to officially announce our plans to expand our branch presence throughout Pennsylvania,” Karaivanov said. “We’ve served the Lehigh Valley market through various lines of business and are happy to further support new and existing customers with additional branch services. We are poised to execute on our growth strategy, with the goal of bringing our service offerings to communities within Pennsylvania. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Lehigh Valley region through community outreach, supporting our neighbors and building relationships with our new customers.”