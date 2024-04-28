🔊 Listen to this

I interview a lot of people on camera for all kinds of projects.

This week alone I interviewed Jeff De’Angelo for a WVIA/PBS short documentary I’m producing for their short-take series, I filmed another interview for an out of state production company, and I interviewed 4 people in my studio for a series of TV commercials for a local ad agency. (Sorry for the lack of details, I can’t always talk publicly about the work I do when working for other ad agencies.)

What I can talk about is that after doing hundreds of interviews over the last few years, I’ve learned a lot about what makes for some great questions to ask people who agree to do an on camera testimonial.

Here are my 5 favorite questions to ask people when I’m doing a customer testimonial video.

1. “What problem were you trying to solve when you found our product/service?”

• Why it’s good: asking this question helps frame the context of the customer’s need and sets up the narrative of their experience. They had a problem and they used your service or product to solve it. You might be surprised what kind of answers you get out of this one! Not only does it show potential customers that your business solves real problems, but it can help you learn how to help them better.

2. “Can you describe your favorite aspect of our product/service and how it’s made a difference in your daily life or work?”

• Why it’s good: You’re asking them to tell a story. This question personalizes the testimonial and focuses on the benefits of your offerings. It allows the customer to highlight specific features that they love, making the testimonial relatable to others with similar needs or desires. Again, you’re not just getting a customer to say good things about you, but you’re learning what’s important to them and why.

3. “How would you describe your overall experience with our team?”

• Why it’s good: You’re business is more than just a product or service, it’s the people who interact with your clients and customers. Having great customer service and a good relationship with the people you serve can sometimes be more important than the actual product or service! This question addresses the quality of customer service and interaction, which is crucial for building trust with prospective customers. Positive comments about your team can enhance your business’s reputation for care and professionalism.

4. “What’s the most important thing people should know about our business?”

• Why it’s good: It encourages the interviewee to share a compelling insight or unique selling point about your business that might not be immediately obvious. This can differentiate your business from competitors in a huge way without ever mentioning your competitors at all!

5. “Would you recommend our product/service to others, and if so, why?”

• Why it’s good: I usually save this one for last, but more often than not the person I’m interviewing has already answered it in various ways when they answer the questions above. It’s admittedly a direct question, but it gets to the heart of your customers satisfaction and loyalty. A positive response can be a powerful endorsement, leveraging word-of-mouth to attract new customers.

If you didn’t already notice, I’ll point it out. ALL of these questions can not only help you market yourself to potential customers, but it’s great market research that can help you serve your customers better. Good questions can help you learn a lot about yourself and your customers, they help you sell your product or service and they help you do a better job.

As always, send me whatever questions you have for me and I’ll answer them! If you need me for anything my email is [email protected]

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].