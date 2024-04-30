🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ask the president of any college or university about what’s new and the answer likely will shatter the old notion of academicians isolated from the real world in ivory towers.

Wilkes University president Greg Cant is no exception, starting his response by stressing how the needs of the local and national work force directly impact the school’s offerings.

“To combat the teacher shortage, we launched the Master of Arts degree in teaching,” he reminds. The program allows anyone with an appropriate bachelor’s degree to earn their middle-level state certification in two years. This, in turn, opens the door to certifications in almost any subject.

“It’s beginning this coming year,” Cant said, adding “We believe it’s an excellent opportunity to address the teacher shortfall.

Similarly, Wilkes is working to address a shortage of nurses and health care professionals with an accelerated nursing program that can earn a qualified student with an appropriate degree such as a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in as little as 15 months. “And we’re finding ways to expand it.”

While Wilkes students routinely do well taking the National Council Licensure Examinations (“We have a 93-94% pass rate,” Cant noted), those in the accelerated program have done even better, with one cohort having a 100% pass rate. “You can’t get better than 100%.”

Computer science is another field that is forcing rapid change in higher education, Cant said, and Wilkes has been revamping the offering, adding a data science major the will give graduates the ability to work with the massive amounts of “big data” routinely used in more and more businesses. The school is also introducing a cloud computing major to give students the skills to build and mainatain large-scale information technology resources that handle all that data.

And Cant speaks with a bit of pride about the Wilkes Accelerated Research Learning and Outreach (WARLOC) set up on campus, which he described as “The largest super computer — by along shot — in the region.”

The university is also moving deeper into the latest five-year strategic plan. Dubbed “Innovate. Engage. Thrive,” this one runs from 2023 through 2028. The overarching goal in serving students and the community, Cant said, is “a consistent emphasis on innovation and engagement.”

Some changes that were recently made will have bigger impacts in the coming years. This fall will start the second year of the “Colonels Are Covered” Program, in which the university provides all students textbooks by the first day of classes, saving them money and assuring they start the semester prepared. Cant recalled one student who was interviewed by a local TV news reporter when the program was introduced. The student admitted at the time that he had gone without his own copy of textbooks because he couldn’t afford them. Colonels are Covered essentially loans books that are returned at the end of the class, with students having the option to buy their books rather than returning them.

“This impacts every single student,” Cant said.

In sports, Wilkes switched from the Mid-Atlantic Conference to the Landmark Conference, a move Cant said brought old rivals back onto team schedules and expanded the schools they play across a wider geographical area. School teams have shown a lot of success, he added, and the number of athletes who also excel in the classroom has become a point of pride. The ranks of “Colonel Elites” who maintain a Grade Point Average of 3.75 or higher is up to 11, with another 73 athletes maintaining a GPA of at least 3.4.

Wilkes continues to upgrade athletic facilities. Cant noted the Bruggeworth field at the Ralston Athletic Comples will soon be getting more lighting, enough to allow night games. That, in turn, is expected to increase the number of students able to participate in sports, and will allow the development of a junior varsity program.

And in the tradition of looking back while preparing for the future, Wilkes University is prparing for the Founders Gala on May 30, an even that has raised more than $4 milllion for the First Generation Scholarship Fund while honoring alumni who have championed their alma mater. This year the President’s Medal will be givn to Harry Hiscox and his late wife, Beverely, and the Chairperson’s Award will go to Tony DaRe.

Cant is blunt in how hard the COVID-19 pandemic hit his school and others, with the biggest challenge often being “to survive.” Demographics and other forces have led to declines in enrollment throughout higher education in this country, and Wilkes was no exception (though graduate enrollment did not suffer that fate.

But Cant said last year Wilkes seemed to reach a turning point, with the declines ending in undergraduate enrollments. “We’ve had a growth his year,” he said, and early indications are that 2024-25 “will be our best in four or five years.”

He credits the rebound to constant changes to better fulfill Wilkes mission.

Higher education “is expensive,” he conceded, “We rise and fall on what we deliver. There is still an opporunity for the university to empower students through transformation education.”

