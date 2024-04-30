🔊 Listen to this

The new sports dome at Misericordia University has made it possible to expand sports options for students.

Students chat in the classroom section of the acute care lab of Misericordia University’s new Occupational and Physical Therapy facility.

A home therapy lab helps students learn how to help patients maintain independence at home in Misericordia University’s new Occupational and Physical Therapy Facilty. By dedicating a newly-available building to these learning spaces, the school has opened up additional space for other health programs.

A occupational therapy room for children is among the many new opportunities in Misericordia University’s freshly finished occupational and Physical Therapy Facility, housed in a dramatically renovated building that was part of the Mercy Center no longer needed by the religious sisters who founded the university.

DALLAS TWP. — For years the answer to “what’s going to be new” at Misericordia University involved some freshly constructed or renovated facility, but much of the physical work is finally done and the answer to the question these days is the new opportunities made available to students thanks to those buildings.

And it comes as the venerable campus is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary this year, so “It’s new and old,” President Daniel Myers said.

“There will be a lot of celebrations,” he added.

He said that the legacy begun when the Sisters of Mercy established Luzerne County’s first four-year institution of higher learning continues to propel Misericordia into the future. “All of what we do is still based very much on what the Sisters wanted, how they tried to serve.”

Everything they’ve been doing seems to be working.

“We will very likely enroll our largest (freshman) class this fall,” Myers said. “We are way into record territory for applications.”

This comes at a time when demographics and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to similar-sized schools struggling, if not outright shutting down. “In the last two and half years since I’ve been here, 39 schools like us, private, nonprofits with 5,000 students or less have closed.”

While he credits a lot of the growth to the staff, and to high school outreach, Myers cites the new programs intended to address rapid demand growth. “The business school has really taken off.” A new supply chain program, another in personal finance and a third in business economics are doing well, and this fall the entrepreneurship program starts.

Sports offerings are also on the rise. “In the fall we’ll have 31 athletic teams, with four new sports starting. Hockey, wrestling men’s and wrestling women’s, and a thing called stunt,” which he describes as the trickier, more technical stuff you may see in more advanced cheerleading contests. “There are four teams out on the mat at the same time and judges walk around.

“That’s another 100 students in the four teams,” he noted.

Misericordia reestablished music programs this school year. “The idea is to get ensembles, like athletic teams, in the sense that students want to keep playing their instruments” when they shift from high school to college.

The recently added athletic dome has been a big part of expanding sports. Another boon was the Sisters of Charity deciding to stop using one of the four buildings in their nursing home complex known as Mercy Center, allowing Misericordia to expand occupational and physical therapy into the space, which in turn gives the school more room in Passon Hall for the growing nursing and speech language pathology programs.

One other future development is all but set in stone: Myers vows to continue his streak of consecutive days running at least 5 kilometers each day. He’s been doing it for more than 12 years and two months, and he keeps a large map of the world in his office with sneaker-shaped pins showing where he’s done it. Some might call it an obsession, but it seems like a good explanation of how much he values keeping old traditions while moving forward.