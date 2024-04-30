🔊 Listen to this

Mechanical X Advantage (MXA) founder and CEO Matt Nealon has big goals for the next decade. But if the company’s growth, innovation and success over past five years are any indication, he won’t just reach those goals — he’ll surpass them.

“Customers are going to know MXA. … That’s what I’m envisioning in my mind, to drive toward that,” said the Bear Creek Township native. “Kind of like the Amazon, for example, of commercial service. The first click is always, you go to [MXA] to get that. If I have my dream come true, that’s going to be it.”

MXA is already a leading provider of commercial cooling and power equipment.

But it doesn’t stop there.

As experts on the equipment, they also provide services to help customers design the right systems, install them correctly and keep them running efficiently. The company offers solutions for everyone from architects and engineers, to contractors, to building owners and facility managers, to data center operators. Its expertise spans from education, to health care, to manufacturing, to high-rises and beyond.

MXA’s expansive catalogue of products can be viewed at mechanicalxadvantage.com.

The website states MXA offers “the top brands in cooling and power equipment, plus expert design, service and support.

“Thanks to decades of experience selling, designing, installing and servicing mission-critical cooling and power systems throughout the Mid Atlantic region, MXA is ready to bring unparalleled expertise to your next project.”

Nealon explained that’s what sets the company apart.

“What’s unique about what we do is, when we have design, service or install opportunities, from the perspective of the equipment expert, we’re able to pair those opportunities with the right team. So we’ll bring in third-party subcontractors — be it engineering partners, servicing partners or install partners — in order to provide that full turnkey or complete package.”

A key pivot

When MXA launched in January 2019, it started off as just an equipment manufacturers rep.

“The engineering, the service and the install wasn’t necessarily in our business plan,” Nealon said. “We ended up pivoting into providing those services through our subcontractor partners during what was a slow period.”

A little over a year into the company’s existence, the COVID-19 pandemic hit full force, and the construction markets halted.

“We had some opportunities with some design, and we had some opportunities with service. …. So we said, ‘let’s try something out. We’re going to see if we can run point on the lead and bring our team to the table underneath our contract.’ So we started to do that, kind of slowly, through the end of 2019 and through 2020.”

He said the company soon had between 25 and 50 buildings it was overseeing, and they were managing the service through a “cumbersome” system of spreadsheets, emails and text messaging. They searched for a software solution that would help manage all of that, but couldn’t find anything on the open market that suited their needs.

So they built their own.

Now on its second version, the program, aptly named MXA Force, is a driving force behind the company’s growth.

“That software is what allowed us to pretty much scale across the country,” Nealon said. “Because now we’re able to link our service partners, our end users, our team through a single pane, which is our software.”

Not only does this help the MXA team better communicate and become more efficient, it’s also changing behavior and expectations of the customers — and potentially the future of the industry.

“The industry itself is not that technologically advanced,” Nealon said. “For example, there’s still a lot of companies that are using carbon copy work orders. …. There’s no way to do any data analytics, unless it’s entered into some other system. So we’re trying to capture and catalog all that information behind our platform.”

He said MXA now oversees the service and operations for about 260 buildings in 17 states.

“We’re hoping to be in a position where we’re the market leader, because it [MXA’s model] is not really out there,” he added. “We’re in a race against time.”