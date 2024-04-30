🔊 Listen to this

When it comes to running a successful small business, having access to the same kind of quality tools and resources as big corporations makes all the difference.

That’s where Wilkes-Barre-based PlanGuru comes in with its affordable, financial analytics software that helps businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits build a budget, create a financial forecast and make strategic plans for long-term profitability.

According to CEO Christian Wielage, who previously worked for IBM, by embracing technology and automating their accounting processes with PlanGuru’s software, business owners can expect day-to-day operations to be far easier and more efficient.

“They make better decisions, they make more money, and they’re much less likely to fail,” Wielage explained.

PlanGuru offers its budgeting and forecasting package in both a cloud-based and server-based version and, based on what version and plan you choose, includes a wide variety of tools such as payroll utility, QuickBooks online, ratios and KPIs and more.

For the last few years, the company has continuously worked to innovate its software based on changing customer needs and emerging technology.

After fully redeveloping the product for a third time, Wielage said that PlanGuru is now a fully browser-based software as a service (SaaS).

“Everyone wants cloud software,” he said. “Nobody wants desktop software anymore.”

This was achieved with the help of PlanGuru development partner Sho Technology Solutions, based in Scranton, which Wielage said offers “world-class services” and is competing on a global scale.

“I don’t know if there’s any other business partner in the world that we would’ve been able to do this with because of those local relationships and the trust that we have for each other at this time,” he said.

However, it was a long road to get to this point since Wielage joined the company in 2010, alongside COO Tripp Graham, and began re-developing the product for the first time.

“We’ve had a technological constraint,” Wielage explained. “Some of our customers in more rural areas maybe have a computer that’s a few years old. The challenge that we had in front of us was outside of the computing capabilities of most of our customers.”

While waiting for technology to catch up, PlanGuru worked to make its desktop product better and better.

“The reason why we have the best product is all those years we spent in the trenches working with thousands of businesses and thousands of business advisors with our desktop version,” said Wielage.

“The reality of our constraints made us a stronger company.”