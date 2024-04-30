🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE —As we look at Downtown Wilkes-Barre and see marked improvements and more events, we asked Mayor George Brown where he feels the Diamond City is headed.

Here is what Mayor Brown said:

• A rebirth of new Downtown neighborhoods new residential units and further investments in office building conversion of multi-unit apartments.

• The city has an immediate need for hotels and convention centers to accommodate the increase in the popularity of the city with events such as the Fine Arts Fiesta, Rockin’ the River, and Concerts on Public Square.

There also is a large market for the two colleges, students, and parents.

Timing is, however, dependent on market financing, which is very expensive and limited.

• The Mayor said his vision is to continue strong support for a Downton rebirth of new businesses, arts & entertainment districts, and family friendly programs on Public Square.

• A focus on arts & entertainment, apartment living, and the creation of businesses through the SPARK program are all factors in the rebirth of Downtown.

“We are continually supporting new business investments as witnessed by 93 new businesses, as a result of the Wilkes-Barre SPARK program,” Mayor Brown said. “My administration has continued to assist various interested developers in their plans and proposals.”

