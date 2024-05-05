🔊 Listen to this

In my opinion, the best local commercial of the year is a 1 minute spot for Parlor Root Beer called “Doctors Recommend Parlor Root Beer” shot by Coal Creative’s Samuel O’Connell in Wilkes-Barre.

It’s a heartwarming story about an everyday man determined to let the world know the health benefits of drinking root beer. (Ok, it’s not that at all … but I don’t want to ruin it for you, google it and give it a watch!)

The reason I love this video so much is that it is a relatively low-budget commercial that simply, yet hilariously captures the spirit of the Parlor Root Beer brand in a unique way that hasn’t been done before. It’s a spot that is daring, bordering on reckless without crossing the line into actually being vulgar. The spot speaks directly to the taste and culture of the audience it’s trying to market to without alienating anyone else.

The most memorable commercials almost always break away from our conventional norms and introduce something entirely new to their audience. An example of another commercial that did this was the undeniably iconic “1984” TV commercial by Apple introducing the Macintosh computer during Super Bowl XVII.

Now sure, I’m comparing one of my (mostly) direct competitors commercials to the legendary Apple “1984” spot, but I have to give credit where it’s due. However, let me make it clear: these are two VERY different commercials, but they are both examples of how powerful advertising can blend creativity, emotional appeal, and strategic messaging to leave a lasting impact with a targeted audience. Both Apple and Parlor Root Beer were positioning their products as a symbols of freedom and innovation in a conformist world. Apple used emotion and Parlor used humor, and I believe they had similar results.

So what can we learn from this?

You don’t have to do what everyone else is doing.

As a business owner, remember that standing out in advertising doesn’t mean you have to follow the crowd. In fact, the opposite is often true. Both Apple’s “1984” commercial and “Doctors Recommend Parlor Root Beer” diverged from conventional advertising norms by embracing creativity and expressing their brands unique values and vision. Don’t be afraid to take risks and try something new because that’s often what leaves the most lasting impression.

Understand your audience

Who are your customers and how do they see themselves in the world? What do they value the most, what are their aspirations, fears, desires? What do they think is funny? The more you know about your audience, the better you can tailor your message.

Speak to your audience, not their.

Both of these commercials spoke directly to the audience of their respective brands by tapping into the culture of their viewers. Apple’s use of dystopian imagery from George Orwell’s novel resonated deeply with a young, tech-savvy demographic who, much like the target audience of Parlor Root Beer value individuality and innovation. These are all people who see themselves as different from the mainstream, pioneers even. Both of these brands used their ads to position themselves as not just products, but as symbols of rebellion against conformity. In doing this they forge a powerful connection with their viewers, making them feel that choosing

Machintosh or Parlor Root Beer is a statement of personal identity and freedom.

Define your message

Your message should align with your brands values and resonate with your audience’s needs and emotions. What is the core message you want to convey? How does it differentiate your product from competitors in a meaningful way?

Invest in Production

High production values can make a significant difference. Invest in people who have experience crafting high quality visuals, sound and can professionally edit your commercial so that it stands our for it’s polish as well as it’s message.

Evaluate and adapt

After the commercial airs, gauge it’s impact through audience feedback, engagement levels, and if possible, sales metrics. You’re not always going to nail it the first time. Be ready to adapt your approach based on what you learn.

Finally Josh, if you’re reading this: I double-dare you to run this ad during the next Super Bowl! As always, shoot me an email or give me a call if you have any questions! Reach me at [email protected] or 570-702-4991.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].