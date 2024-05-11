POTTSVILLE — The NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association (MAEA) held its Night of Celebration to honor the winners of the MAEA Excellence Awards on Wednesday at the Mt. Valley Clubhouse.
Companies from six different counties were honored at the event from as far north as Northern Susquehanna County and south as Lehigh Valley.
Award recipients were recognized by MAEA, several legislators, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, Schuylkill County Commissioners, Columbia County Commissioners, and Lackawanna County Commissioners.
Award recipients are:
• Hydro Extrusion North America LLC, Manufacturer Community Involvement award.
• Zimmerman Machine Inc., Manufacturer Process Improvement Small Business award.
• Diaz Manufacturing LLC, Manufacturer Process Improvement award.
• InterMetro Industries Corp., Manufacturer Product Innovation award.
• Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Manufacturer Product Innovation award.
• EMD Electronics, Manufacturer Expansion award
• Benton Foundry Inc., Manufacturer EHS – Environmental, Health & Safety award.
• UFP Industries, Gordon, Manufacturers Community Involvement honorable mention and MAEA Commitment award.
• Industrial Construction Services & Design Inc., Manufacturers Process Improvement honorable mention.
• EAM-Mosca Corp., Manufacturers Expansion honorable mention.
• PPL Electric Utilities, Employer Community Involvement award.
• Masser Family of Companies, Employer Product Innovation award.
• Downtown Shenandoah, Inc., Employer Expansion award.
• Penn State Schuylkill, Employer EHS – Environmental, Health & Safety award.