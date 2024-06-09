🔊 Listen to this

In today’s fast-paced business world, small businesses are always looking for efficient and cost-effective ways to train their employees. Whether you have a team of permanent staff or a mix of temporary and seasonal workers, one tool stands out for its versatility and effectiveness: video training.

Why video training works

Video training has revolutionized the way businesses onboard new employees and develop their skills. It’s no longer about long-winded manuals or time-consuming in-person training sessions. Videos bring learning to life in a way that’s engaging, consistent, and easily accessible.

1. Consistency and quality: One of the biggest challenges in employee training is maintaining consistency. Different trainers might explain processes in various ways, leading to confusion and inconsistency. Video training solves this problem by providing a uniform message every time. When new hires watch the same video, they receive the same information, ensuring that all employees start on the same page with a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities.

2. Time and cost efficiency: Small businesses often operate with tight budgets and limited resources.

Traditional training methods can be time-consuming and expensive, requiring dedicated staff time and potentially halting normal operations. With video training, you can significantly reduce these costs. Once a video is created, it can be used repeatedly without additional expense. Plus, employees can watch the videos at their own pace, allowing them to learn without disrupting their workflow.

3. Engaging and accessible: Let’s face it — long training sessions can be dull and hard to follow. Videos, on the other hand, can be more engaging and easier to digest. You can use visuals, animations, and real-life scenarios to illustrate key points, making the learning experience more dynamic and memorable. Additionally, videos can be accessed from anywhere, anytime, making them perfect for remote workers or those with varying schedules.

4. Perfect for temporary and seasonal staff: If your business relies on temporary or seasonal workers, video training is a game-changer. These employees often need to be onboarded quickly and efficiently. With video training, you can provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge in a short time, allowing them to hit the ground running. It’s a great way to ensure that even short-term staff are wellprepared and integrated into your business operations.

Creating effective video training programs

So, how do you create video training programs that truly enhance employee skills and boost business performance? Here are some straightforward tips:

1. Identify key training needs: Start by pinpointing the areas where your employees need the most training. This could be anything from customer service skills to operating specific equipment. Focus on creating videos that address these critical areas and offer practical, actionable insights.

2. Keep it short and focused: Attention spans are short, especially when it comes to training. Aim to keep your videos short and focused on one topic at a time. A series of 5-10 minute videos is usually more effective than a single, lengthy one. This approach makes it easier for employees to retain information and apply what they’ve learned.

3. Use real examples: Whenever possible, use real-life examples and scenarios relevant to your business. This helps employees see the practical application of what they’re learning and understand how it relates to their daily tasks. For instance, if you’re training retail staff, include examples of customer interactions they’re likely to encounter.

4. Incorporate interactive elements: Engage your employees by incorporating interactive elements into your videos. This could be as simple as including quizzes at the end of each video or asking viewers to pause and reflect on a question. Interaction helps reinforce learning and keeps viewers engaged.

5. Make it accessible: Ensure your videos are easily accessible to all employees. Host them on a platform that’s simple to navigate and available on multiple devices. Consider adding captions for those who may benefit from reading along or who are in noisy environments.

6. Gather feedback and update: After rolling out your video training, gather feedback from employees onwhat worked well and what didn’t. Use this feedback to update and improveyour videos over time. Training is an ongoing process, and your content should evolve to meet the changing needs of your business and workforce.

Summary

Implementing a video training program can transform how your business trains its staff, leading to a more skilled and efficient team. If you’re interested in exploring how video training can benefit your business, or need help getting started, feel free to reach out to me at Jon@diamondcitystudios.com. I’d be happy to provide advice or assist in creating a training program tailored to your needs.

By integrating video into your training strategy, you can ensure that all your employees, whether permanent or temporary, are well-prepared and aligned with your business goals. Video training not only makes onboarding easier but also supports continuous learning and development, helping your business thrive in the long run.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at Jon@DiamondCityStudios.com.