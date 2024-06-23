🔊 Listen to this

You might be thinking about how to start without hiring a professional team or buying expensive equipment. The good news is, you already have a valuable resource—your own staff.

Why use your team?

Involving your team in video production offers several key benefits:

• Authenticity: Your employees live and breathe your business. Their genuine enthusiasm and expertise can make your videos more relatable and trustworthy.

• Diverse Insights: Each team member brings their own unique perspective, which can lead to a richer and more varied content library.

• Team Engagement: Involving employees in the creative process can boost their morale and create a sense of pride and ownership in your marketing efforts.

Identifying the right people

Not everyone is a natural in front of the camera, but that’s okay. Here’s how to find the right people within your team:

• Communicators: Look for those who are comfortable speaking in meetings or engaging with customers. They’re likely to be more at ease on camera.

• Experts: Identify team members with deep knowledge of your products or services. Their expertise will add credibility and depth to your videos.

• Creatives: Engage those who have shown creativity in their roles. They often have great ideas and can help bring your videos to life.

• Enthusiastic Volunteers: Sometimes, the best participants are those who simply raise their hand. Their enthusiasm can be infectious and engaging.

Learning resources

While using your team is a great start, they might need to pick up some new skills along the way. There are plenty of resources that can help:

• YouTube: There are countless tutorials on video production, from basic filming techniques to editing and post-production. Encourage your team to explore and learn from these free resources.

• Online Courses: Platforms like Udemy, Coursera, and LinkedIn Learning offer affordable courses on video creation and marketing.

• Community Groups: Joining online forums or social media groups dedicated to video production can provide valuable tips and support.

Considering outside help

If the learning curve feels steep or you want a quicker start, hiring someone with experience might be the way to go. Bringing in a video professional or a consultant can provide immediate expertise and accelerate your content creation process. This is where I often come in, I’ve been hired to consult for many companies helping them get on their feet creating consistent and engaging content.

Content ideas for your team

Here are some types of videos your team can create:

• Product Demonstrations: Have your experts showcase your products’ features and benefits.

• How-To Videos: Let your customer service reps create tutorials or answer common questions.

• Behind-the-Scenes: Show what goes on behind the scenes at your business.

• Employee Spotlights: Feature team members sharing their roles and experiences.

• Industry Insights: Have your thought leaders discuss current trends and insights.

Encouraging participation

To get your team excited about participating, try these strategies:

• Recognition: Publicly acknowledge their contributions, whether in company meetings, newsletters, or on social media.

• Incentives: Offer small rewards like gift cards or extra break time for those who participate in video projects.

• Professional Development: Highlight how video skills can enhance their career growth and open new opportunities within the company.

Wrapping up

By involving your team, you can create authentic and engaging content that resonates with your audience. And if you need help along the way, I’m Jonathan Edwards. I’ve guided businesses like the Times Leader through their video marketing journeys. Whether you need training for your staff or personalized consulting, I’m here to help. Reach out to me at [email protected].

For more tips and insights keep reading this column, and don’t forget to subscribe to the Times Leader, I recently learned you can have JUST the Sunday paper (with my column in it) delivered straight to your door! Let’s create something amazing together!

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].