This week, I decided to build a shed in my backyard. I’d never built a shed before, so I bought one of those kits from Home Depot—a six by eight shed with about 4000 screws and a million different parts. It took me eight hours to build that shed, and I ended up with a worrying amount of extra screws.

I’m sure it’s not perfect, but it works, and I think it’s watertight. I’ll have to run a hose over it to make sure.

So, why am I telling you this? Well, building a shed is a lot like creating a video for your business. Both projects have a lot of moving parts and pieces. But unlike building a shed, where you get an instruction manual, creating a video doesn’t come with a step-by-step guide. It takes time, experience, and sometimes a lot of frustration to get it right.

Creating a video involves multiple stages—concept development, scripting, shooting, editing, and distribution. Each stage requires different skills and expertise. A professional video production team can ensure that your video not only looks great but also effectively communicates your message and achieves your business goals.

Just like building that shed by myself instead of hiring a pro, creating a video on your own can be challenging. If I had hired someone with the right knowledge, experience, and tools, it would have cost more, but the result would have been significantly better. It would have saved me a pile of time and a lot of headaches.

I get it, though. We don’t always want to spend the extra money. I didn’t want to splurge on hiring someone to build my shed. But now that I’ve done it, I see that a professional’s expertise would have been worth the investment. The shed serves its purpose, storing extra supplies and gear that don’t fit in my office. Similarly, videos can serve multiple purposes for your business—they can increase sales, train your staff, or raise awareness about products or services people don’t even know exist.

I don’t need to convince you that videos are effective. If you’re reading this, you already know their value. What I’m saying is that while it’s possible to create videos on your own, hiring a professional will almost always yield a better result. As a business owner, the time you spend making videos could be better spent focusing on what you do best—developing your product or service and growing your business.

After my shed-building adventure, I’m almost certain I’ll hire a professional next time. It will save me a lot of time—time that I could spend on my customers and growing my business in other ways.

None of this is to say you shouldn’t try making videos on your own. Doing new things is fun, and you might discover a hidden talent or a new hobby you enjoy. But for most of us, we can only specialize in a few things. Hiring a professional to handle the rest is almost always the best choice.

In conclusion, while building a shed and creating a video are not perfect analogies, the core lesson is the same. Hiring a professional can save you time, reduce frustration, and result in a superior product. So, the next time you think about diving into video marketing, consider the value a professional can bring to the table. You’ll be able to focus on what you do best while leaving the video production to the experts.

And remember, I’m here to help. If you need assistance producing your videos or have any questions about video marketing, don’t hesitate to reach out. Email me at [email protected], and let’s discuss how we can create amazing videos for your business together.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].