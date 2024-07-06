🔊 Listen to this

When a product has gone through the complete i2M process, it is shipped off to one of the company’s customers in the United States of internationally.

The machinery at the i2M manufacturing plant in Mountain Top incorporate old and new technologies, which aid the company in their sustainability efforts.

Northeast Pennsylvania manufacturers are partly responsible for countless daily items. The next time you buy baby diapers or sunscreen, consider the individual parts that make up those products.

It’s quite possible that some parts of those products began at a manufacturing plant such as the one operated by i2M in the Crestwood Industrial Park.

At the i2M plant in Mountain Top, high-quality plastic film is produced and customized through processes such as calendaring, printing and laminating.

The crew at i2M mixes and blends raw materials, turning those materials into a puddy-like substance, which can then be calendared — or compressed — to form a thin but sturdy plastic film. The film can then be shipped off to another manufacturer, where i2M’s creations can be integrated into a store-ready product.

Alex Grover, the CEO at i2M, compares the process to baking. The mixed raw materials are exposed to heat, allowing the the puddy to solidify.

i2M’s products can be broken down into three main categories: heavy-duty, precision and decorative.

Heavy-duty products are built to last, emphasizing performance and sturdiness in their creation. Consider the lining of the baggage tunnels at Los Angeles International Airport. That material was made at i2M.

Precision products are thinner than their heavy-duty counterparts and are typically waterproof. These products can be used in the manufacturing of camping tents and the vynil material around bumper stickers.

Decorative products are the ones you see on your pool liner, and are especially effective against heat. They can also be used as laminates to other plastic products.

i2M’s manufacturing plant in Mountain Top has a fairly standard look and feel, but make no mistake: the safety precautions taken are a priority.

“At i2M, the safety of our team members is paramount. We implement rigorous safety protocols and provide comprehensive training for all team members to handle equipment safely,” Grover said. “We also conduct regular safety audits and drills to maintain high standards of workplace safety and continuously improve our practices.”

Grover’s curiosity is one of the driving forces behind i2M’s operations. Her continued experimentation with the best ways for the plant to function have kept i2M on the cutting edge of the industry.

“My curiosity in manufacturing drives me to continuously explore new technologies and methods that can enhance our processes and products, which in turn drive winning results for our customer partners,” said Grover. “It has led to a culture of innovation at i2M, where we encourage experimentation and embrace change. This curiosity ensures that we are always looking for ways to improve and stay ahead of industry trends – particularly on the sustainability front.”

Indeed, sustainability is one of the core tenants of i2M’s approach. Led by Grover, their plant is using progressive tactics to ensure that their processes are not wasteful.

“We are committed to taking decisive action on the sustainability front, firstly by making i2M the leading manufacturer of flexible films that are better for our planet,” said Grover. “We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint, increasing our recycling capabilities, and developing sustainable products that meet the highest environmental standards.”

Ultimately, i2M’s mission considers high sustainability standards an essential. Until that company virtue becomes the industry standard, i2M will be leading the way in those sustainability efforts.

According to Grover, the products made by i2M will not suffer as their sustainability efforts continue.

“Our sustainability vision is rooted in the belief that manufacturers should also be recyclers,” Grover said. “Our vision is to create a positive impact on the environment while maintaining our position as an industry leader in innovation and quality.”

Ultimately, it takes a team to buy into these stated ideals. Grover has done what she can to emphasize teamwork and transparency, all while creating a sense of empowerment in i2M’s labor force.

“We look for individuals who embody our core values of teamwork, innovation, agility and results,” said Grover. “Prospective team members should have a strong commitment to safety and quality, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for innovation.”

Grover’s office is located on the manufacturing floor, meaning she can oversee the processes while also being available and present for employees.

From the jump, the hiring practices at i2M under Grover’s leadership have reflected the company’s emphasis on sustainability. Finding potential team members who find meaning in the company’s goals is essential.

“We value those who are eager to learn, adapt and contribute to our mission of renewing the future of plastics manufacturing through sustainable practices,” said Grover.

i2M has enriched the area’s STEM culture by jump starting apprenticeship programs such as Crestwood Creators, a partnership between i2M and the nearby Crestwood High School.

The skills the Crestwood Creators program develops, like those in safety, welding, AutoCad and manufacturing technology, “are meant to set students up for success in a diverse array of manufacturing operations and career paths,” according to Grover.

Other programs developed by Grover and the i2M leadership team, such as the child care program in partnership with Building Blocks Learning Center, have reinforced the strong values of the company at large.

When new technology becomes available to speed up a process in the warehouse, the worker whose job is altered as a result of the change is not discarded. The employee’s role can shift to work alongside the automated processes that are built into modern manufacturing.

While the Crestwood Creators program is built around i2M’s procedures and work environment, Grover said that it works to create different career paths for up-and-coming manufacturing workers. That is one of the program’s goals, regardless of whether or not its graduates wind up working at i2M after high school.

In creating a program with versatile application, i2M is helping to build new manufacturing possibilities.

“I firmly believe that a rising tide lifts all ships. By growing the pool of young innovators who are interested in STEM careers, we are supporting the vibrant future of manufacturing in the United States,” Grover said