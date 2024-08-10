🔊 Listen to this

The Smith Hourigan Group founded in 1975 by Ruth K. Smith and part of the Century 21 brand for 45 years has joined Classic Properties as of Aug. 1.

Kevin Smith and David Hourigan, both owners and brokers of the previous firm, will continue in management with Classic Properties.

Steve Farrell, the owner and broker of Classic Properties said, “We are delighted to bring Kevin and David and their successful agents and staff into the Classic Properties team. Together we will better serve homeowners and buyers throughout the area. Adding the Smith Hourigan Group with its history in Luzerne County to our strength in Lackawanna, Monroe and Wyoming Counties increases our reputation as the listing leader in the region.”

“David and I are proud to continue our service to generations of customers under the Classic Properties name,” said Kevin Smith. “Classic offers our agents and clients advanced technology and a larger base to achieve quicker and enhanced success.”

David Hourigan added, “After many years of serving clients in this area, I’m delighted to work with Steve Farrell’s team and offer our customers the benefit of a larger, nationally and internationally connected real estate firm.”

With the merger, Classic Properties now boasts over 180 agents and staff in six regional offices of northeastern Pa. The expanded firm has an annual sales volume of $365 million.

It will serve customers from offices in Kingston, Mountain Top, Shavertown, Clarks Summit, North Pocono, and the Pocono Mountains.