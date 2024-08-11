Starship’s free concert set for Aug. 16 on Public Square

The Guess Who performed a free concert on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre in August 2023.

WILKES-BARRE — In preparing for Starship’s free concert on Public Square next Friday, Aug. 16, Rodano’s and Franklin’s are anticipating a significant crowd to roll in before, during and after the show.

Lisa White, front of house manager at Rodano’s, was able to speak to both restaurants’ operations on the day of a big, public event on the square.

“We’ve been excited for this for months,” said White of the Starship concert.

It’s not the first rodeo for White and the crews at Rodano’s and Franklin’s. Notably, Public Square was packed for last year’s free concert, which featured legendary rock band The Guess Who.

Because of that experience last year, and for other events on Public Square before and since, White knows what the gameplan is this time around. It includes doubling the front of house staff on the day of the concert. Rather than the typical day’s one bartender and six servers, concert days require two bartenders and around 12 servers.

“We start everybody in early, and they know they’re going to stay late,” said White.

It’s not just precautionary to double the staff on concert days. White said that the demand expected next Friday will be substantial in both Rodano’s and Franklin’s.

Patrons are creative in moving between the two restaurants, according to White. Some will go back and forth between them. Others will go to Rodano’s before the concert, move over to Public Square for the show, and then close the night at Franklin’s.

There is a bit of a cultural difference between Rodano’s and Franklin’s, White said. Rodano’s is a place where people can and will take their kids, while Franklin’s is more of a traditional bar setting with a 21-plus admission rule in place.

Regardless of their differences, Rodano’s and Franklin’s share their close proximity to the main stage on the square. That’s an advantage for patrons and the businesses.

“Being one of the best spots on the square, we definitely see a lot of traffic through here,” said White.

Weather is often a non-factor when it comes to similar events happening on the square. White suggested that a free concert like the one happening next Friday is an opportunity that many people aren’t going to turn down quickly.

“A lot of people don’t get to go out and do many things in this economy,” said White, “…they use those nights to do that.”

White sees the Starship concert, and other events like it, as a huge win for everyone involved, even beyond those who might stop in to Rodano’s or Franklin’s next Friday night.

“It’s good for the community. It’s good for us. It’s good for everybody.”

The concert on Aug. 16 will begin at 6 p.m., with Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas beginning their set at 7:30 p.m. Food vendors will also be available.

Audience members are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to the event.