I’m in the middle of filming a wedding right now, and let me tell you, it’s beautiful chaos as always. As I’m taking a quick break, sitting down at a table with Meghan the photographer, we start talking about this week’s column that I’m late on writing. Our conversation naturally drifts to the topic of making those short behind-the-scenes videos while we’re working — something we both know is crucial for promoting ourselves on social media.

Turns out I’m not alone in struggling to remember to make those little promo videos. You know, quick clips behind the scenes, maybe a cool shot of the venue, or just something simple to throw up on TikTok or Facebook to keep our social media accounts active. It seems like every time, I forget to do it.

Every. Single. Time.

We’re so focused on getting the perfect shot of the couple or capturing those candid moments that we completely lose track of the fact that we should also be documenting us working. It’s frustrating because I know how important these videos are for marketing. These little snippets are what people love to see—they want that inside look, the behind-the-scenes action. It’s what makes our work relatable and shows off our style.

But in the heat of the moment, when I’m adjusting the lighting or directing the bridal party, everything else just fades into the background. And then, by the time the day’s winding down, I’m kicking myself for not grabbing even a 10-second clip. I think part of the problem is that I don’t want to disrupt the flow of the day. The last thing I want is for the couple to notice me filming myself instead of them! But at the same time, I know it’s something I need to make a habit of.

It’s a balance I’m still trying to figure out — how to do my job and market myself at the same time, without dropping the ball on either. So here I am, in the middle of this gorgeous wedding, making a mental note (again) to remind myself to take just a couple of moments for those quick promo videos. Because I know, when I finally get them posted, they’ll make all the difference in connecting with potential clients.

Now, if you’re a business owner, this struggle might sound all too familiar.

Creating consistent social media content is essential for anyone who wants to engage with their audience and grow their brand. However, amidst the daily hustle of running a business, it’s easy to forget to create that content. Just like a wedding photographer might need reminders to capture behind-the-scenes videos, business owners can benefit from strategies to remember to make quick social media content throughout the day. Below are several methods that can help you stay on top of your social media game, ensuring that you never miss an opportunity to connect with your audience.

1. Set phone alarms for key moments.

One simple and effective way to remind yourself to create social media content is to set alarms on your phone at strategic times during the day. Label these alarms with prompts such as “Post about today’s special offer” or “Share a behind-the-scenes look.” Time these alarms for moments when you’re most likely to be available, like after lunch or during a quiet period. These notifications act as gentle nudges, reminding you to take a moment to create and post content, even if it’s just a quick story or a photo.

2. Integrate social media content into your daily task list.

If you already use a task management system, whether it’s a digital app like Asana or a simple handwritten to-do list, add social media tasks directly to your daily list. For example, next to a task like “Respond to client emails,” add a quick reminder to “Post a customer testimonial.” By integrating social media content creation into your existing workflow, it becomes a natural part of your day, rather than an extra task you might overlook.

3. Utilize sticky notes as visual cues.

Sometimes, the simplest methods are the most effective. Placing sticky notes in visible locations around your workspace can serve as powerful visual reminders. Consider sticking notes on your computer monitor, cash register, or even your coffee machine — places you frequently look throughout the day. These notes can have prompts like “Share today’s progress” or “Highlight a product feature,” keeping social media at the forefront of your mind as you go about your daily tasks.

4. Assign an employee as a reminder.

If you have a team, designate someone to remind you about creating social media content. This could be part of their daily responsibilities, where they check in with you at specific times to ensure content is being created and posted. Having someone else hold you accountable can be a strong motivator, especially if you’re prone to getting caught up in other business activities.

5. Create check-in points throughout the day

Set specific times during the day to check in with yourself and evaluate what content has been created and what still needs to be done. For instance, after morning meetings, during lunch, and at the end of the workday, take a moment to reflect on whether you’ve captured any content for social media. If not, use those moments to quickly snap a photo, record a short video, or jot down an idea for a post.

6. Wear a reminder.

A more unconventional method could be to wear a specific item, such as a bracelet or a watch, that you associate with creating content. Every time you look at or touch this item, it serves as a subtle reminder to think about what you could be sharing with your audience at that moment. This approach relies on creating a mental connection between the item and the act of creating content, making it an effective personal cue.

7. Use workflow and reminder apps.

There are various apps designed to help you stay organized and on task. Utilize these apps to set up reminders for creating social media content. Apps like Trello, Todoist, or even the reminders feature on your smartphone can send you push notifications at designated times, ensuring that creating content remains top of mind. You can customize these reminders based on the type of content you need to create or the platform you want to focus on.

8. Place a Post-It on your camera or phone.

Since your phone or camera is likely the tool you use most for creating content, place a small, non-intrusive note on it. This could be a Post-It or a small sticker with a prompt like “Create Today’s Post.” Every time you pick up your device, you’ll see the reminder, which can help trigger the action of capturing content.

9. Schedule Content Creation Time.

Another effective strategy is to schedule specific times during your day dedicated solely to content creation. This could be 15 minutes in the morning and another 15 minutes in the afternoon. By blocking out time in your schedule, you ensure that content creation is not an afterthought but an integral part of your daily routine.

10. Tie content creation to daily routines.

Finally, consider tying your content creation to routines you already have in place. For example, if you have a daily routine of making coffee in the morning, use that time to think about what content you’ll create that day. Similarly, if you have a routine of checking emails in the afternoon, take a few minutes afterward to post on social media. By linking content creation to activities you already do, you’ll develop a consistent habit without feeling like it’s an additional burden.

By implementing these strategies, business owners can ensure they never miss an opportunity to engage with their audience through social media. These reminders, whether physical, digital or mental, help integrate content creation into your daily routine, making it a seamless part of your business operations.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at [email protected].