KINGSTON — Three attorneys from O’Donnell Law Offices were named to the 31st edition of the Best Lawyers in America list, the firm announced on Thursday.

Attorney Neil T. O’Donnell, founder of the firm, was recognized in the practice areas of Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury Litigation, and Workers’ Compensation Law.

Best Lawyers has recognized Neil O’Donnell every year since 2011. The publication also named Neil O’Donnell a Best Lawyers – Lawyer of the Year in 2014, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Attorney Catherine R. O’Donnell was recognized again in the Personal Injury Litigation practice area category.

Attorney Michael A. O’Donnell was selected in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation for the second year and Workers’ Compensation for the first time.

Attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers may be nominated by anyone but themselves and receive peer reviews. Best Lawyers confirms nominated attorneys have good standing with their local bar associations before granting recognition.