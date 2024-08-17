🔊 Listen to this

Fidelity Bank announced the release of its 2023 Mortgage Lending Market Share Summary, highlighting the achievements of the previous year in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties.

Notably, Fidelity Bank secured the top position as the number one residential mortgage lender in Lackawanna County.

While mentioning this accomplishment, President and CEO, Daniel J. Santaniello, stated, “When reflecting on our performance, I take pride in observing the growth and success we’ve achieved across the counties we serve.”

He continued, “Our team has built strong relationships, consistently supports local communities, and has implemented effective strategies to achieve this milestone, benefiting our customers and driving progress.”

In Lackawanna County, Fidelity Bank captured 9.3% of the total volume for the year, reaching $47.5 million—outperforming the second-place competitor by $13.6 million, or 40%. This showcases Fidelity’s leadership in the local market, making it the only bank to rank among the top 5 overall.

Additionally, Fidelity Bank performed exceptionally well in Luzerne, Wyoming, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties, capturing 2.5% totaling $135.7 million and 587 units across all counties.

These achievements highlight Fidelity Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service. The 2023 market share summary reflects the culmination of these efforts and serves as a catalyst for future success and growth.