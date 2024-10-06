🔊 Listen to this

For the past two weeks, I’ve been away from home, working on a movie set as the line producer. If you’re wondering what that means, think of a line producer as the manager who ensures every part of a film production runs smoothly. I was responsible for hiring all the crew members, overseeing daily operations, managing the budget, coordinating schedules, and making sure that everything went according to plan. It’s a bit like being the conductor of an orchestra, making sure every musician plays their part at the right time.

One of the most exciting parts of this job was hiring the entire crew—from the director, who guides the creative vision, all the way down to the production assistants, who handle many important tasks behind the scenes. I’ve always believed that Northeast Pennsylvania is full of incredible talent. To prove it, I decided to hire only local filmmakers for the project. Working together, we created something truly special. This experience reminded me of how powerful a well-organized, talented team can be, especially when it comes to video production. It also got me thinking about how important video is for small businesses today.

High-quality video production matters for small businesses because it can quickly capture attention and tell your story effectively. In today’s fast-paced world, people often scroll through their phones rapidly. A well-made video can grab their attention in seconds, much faster than plain text or a still image. Videos combine visuals, sound, and storytelling, which can convey your message more effectively than words alone. It’s like showing instead of just telling.

People are more likely to watch a video than read a long article. Videos can lead to more shares on social media, more comments, and more interactions with your brand.

Additionally, search engines like Google favor websites with video content. Having videos can boost your rankings and make it easier for customers to find you online. Professional videos also show that you take your business seriously. They help build trust with potential customers by showcasing your products, services, and company values. By investing in high-quality video production, you set yourself apart and show that you’re willing to go the extra mile.

Creating these videos isn’t something you have to do alone. Just like how I assembled a talented crew for the film, small businesses can benefit from working with skilled professionals. It’s like building a sports team—you want players who are skilled in different areas but work well together toward a common goal.

By tapping into the local talent here in Northeast Pennsylvania, small businesses can access top-notch video production without the high costs often associated with big city firms. Plus, working with local professionals means supporting your community and building relationships that can benefit your business in the long run.

In my experience over the last 20 years I’ve learned how to bring together the right people to make a project successful. With the fantastic talent available in our area, we’ve been able to create content that not only looks professional but also connects with audiences on a deeper level. Our award-winning work is proof of what can be achieved with the right team.

Think of video production as an investment in your business’s future. Just as you wouldn’t skimp on quality when buying equipment or products, you shouldn’t settle for less when it comes to presenting your business to the world. High-quality videos are tools that can help your business grow, reach new customers, and strengthen your brand.

Videos allow you to “talk” directly to your customers, making the interaction more personal. A high-quality video makes people more interested in what you offer, just like a well-decorated storefront invites customers in. Investing in high-quality video production is like planting a seed that will grow and bear fruit over time. It’s an essential step for small businesses that want to thrive. By leveraging the incredible talent we have locally, you can create videos that tell your

story effectively and connect with your audience. Just as my team and I have produced award-winning content by bringing together the right people, your business can reach new heights with the power of video. It’s not just about making a commercial; it’s about sharing your passion, your values, and what makes your business special.

So, take that step. Embrace the power of video, and let’s work together to make your business shine.

Jonathan Edwards is the owner of Diamond City Studios. Reach him at Jon@DiamondCityStudios.com.