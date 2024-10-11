🔊 Listen to this

The following real estate transactions were recorded in the Luzerne County Office of the Recorder of Deeds during the month of August 2024.

Carol Kalinoski to Jaclyn Gregor, $195,000, Conyngham Township.

Ngan Ying Lui to EJ Kingston LLC, $90,000, Kingston Borough.

Patricia Griffiths to LSB Property Management LLC, $35,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Ardin R. Birns (executor) et al. to Steven Strickley and Krysti Strickley, $25,000. Huntington Township.

Ardin R. Birns (executor) et al. to Steven Strickley and Krysti Strickley, $60,000, Huntington Township.

Gladys A. Wanyo to Frank J. Ciavarella Jr., $310,000, Hanover Township.

Judith Hankey (administrator) et al. to Paul Joseph Yuhas Jr., $220,000, Plymouth Township.

Sand Springs Development Corp. to Mark Paisley, $365,000, 309 Long Meadow Road, Butler Township.

Shickshinny Borough to Carl P. Hook Sr., $1, Shickshinny Borough.

Michael T. Bland to Bernard E. Mendez Ferreras et al., $315,000, 57 Sharpe St., Kingston Borough.

Amanda L. Smith to Andrew P. Wood and Suzanne M. Wood, $205,000, Foster Township.

Donna Rodgers to JK General Investments LLC, $30,000, Plymouth Township.

MCU Realty Corp. to Candida Tavarez de la Rosa et al., $275,000, 108-110 W. Green St., West Hazelton Borough.

Carlos Pujols to 5 Quod Commerce LLC, $10,000, 321 E. Carleton Ave., Hazelton City.

Stephanie Salavantis et al. to Frankie and Olivia Ann Properties LLC, $115,000, Kingston Borough.

Francisca Tejeda et al. to Francisca Tejeda, $54,000, Hazelton City.

Michele Martz (executrix) et al. to Engels Daniel Hernandez de la Nuez et al., $170,000, 332 North St., West Hazelton Borough.

Michael F. Willauer and Kathleen F. Willauer to We The People Real Estate Solutions LLC, $350,000, Dallas Township.

Mark T. Suda et al. to Francis Marte Lantigua, $218,000, Hazle Township.

Raymond Mackay Jr. and Hayley Mackay to Janice Pask, $320,000, Hanover Township.

Olga D. Salcedo to Jenny M. Rojas, $167,000, 68 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Anthony D. Decker and Paula S. Decker to David Sitoski, $230,000, Hanover Township.

Lunar Realty LLC to Rocio Guillermo Baez et al., $148,000, Plymouth Township.

Jimmy J. Zheng et al. to Charles Hoover and Debra Hoover, $365,000, Hazle Township.

Patricia M. Middleton to Justin M. Horwath et al., $450,000, Sugarloaf Township.

Anthony Bonomo to Marialys D. Mora Aramburu, $10,000, Hazelton City.

Linda M. Getten to Alan James, $37,500, 377 E. Washington St., Nanticoke City.

Diane Zabriski et al. to Charles Barba and Virginia Barba, $236,000, 44 W. 4th St., Wyoming Borough.

Minyety Properties LLC to DZO & RPO Limited Liability Company, $385,000, Pittston City.

Angela C. Hagan et al. to Yisssel Lorenza Morales de Frais et al., $216,999, 53 Mill St., Wilkes-Barre City.

John M. Walton and Jennifer M. Walton to BJM Legacy 2 LLC, $80,000, 14 Wood St., Pittston City.

Pittston Management LLC to Max M. Desir et al., $195,000, 84 Union St., Kingston Borough.

Marlene Lengen to Lourdes A. Perez et al., $375,000, Hazle Township.

Johndania Rosario et al. to Johndania Rosario, $3,500, 276-278 Four Seasons Dr., Butler Township.

Anthony J. McDonald (executor) et al. to Richard W. Hess and Beth Anne Hess, $348,000, Union Township.

Trinity 119 LLC to 119 Hughes Street LLC, $525,000, Hughes Street, Swoyersville Borough.

Charles M. Stajewski and Valerie L. Stajewski to Michael A. Ward, $335,000, Lehman Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Aileen Peralta Acosta, $22,119, Hazle Township.

Francis Collins and Christy Collins to Faulk Properties LLC, $190,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Square Deal Realty Inc. to JRTR Storage LLC, $1,250,000, Kingston Borough.

Susan M. Mayeski to Ana Rosas, $229,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Keefer Investments LLC to Arrow One Properties LLC, $650,000, Kingston Borough.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Om P. Sahu, $10, Hazle Township.

Robert Thomas Dean and Michele Dean to American Escrow and Closing Co., $465,000, Fairview Township.

American Escrow and Closing Co. to Christopher Jonathan et al., $465,000, Pine Tree Road, Fairview Township.

Deborah Shannon to Nina Lutinski, $157,000, Warrior Run Borough.

Carol Jean Eidle (executrix) et al., to Darlene Ann Searfoss, $1, Foster Township.

Suzanne Masemer to Geraldine Levy Gregersen et al., $53,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

Frank M. Negvesky and Lorna Celerio Negvesky to David Mark Rozell and Gina Lynn Rozell, $364,000, Lehman Township.

Zachary R. Matulewski et al. to Yahaira Figueroa Santana et al., $215,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Presidential Land Holdings LLC to Shane Patrick Moran and Katherine Elizabeth Moran, $268,000, Butler Township.

Marisa L. Kovaly to Abigail A. Ramirez et al., $215,000, West Pittston Borough.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Alisher Abdullaev et al., $43,329, Black Creek Township.

Donna K. Dzurishin (executrix) et al. to Daniel Zola and Donna Zola, $205,000, Hazelton City.

183-185 S. Meade St. LLC to Jeanster Dario Estepan Tavarez, $240,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Elvie Adriano Gurrea, $10, Hazle Township

Robert J. Egan (estate) et al. to Brittany Lukasavage et al., $70,000, 276 Bear Hollow Road, Lake Township.

Pedro Patricio Dutan to Juan Gabriel Rivera Mendez et al., $160,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Anthony J. Sebastiano and Nancy A. Sebastiano to Devon M. Brutosky and Rachel S. Brutosky, $3,000, Hazle Township.

Joseph C. Melnick to Yamulla Enterprises Inc., $140,000, Hazelton City.

Kimberly Riccio to G & B Realty LLC, $92,00, 737-739 E. Diamond Ave., Hazelton City.

Doron Aspitz (trustee) et al. to GMS Rentals LLC, $164,900, Wilkes-Barre City.

Doron Aspitz (trustee) et al. to GMS Rentals LLC, $168,900, Nanticoke City.

Doron Aspitz (trustee) et al. to GMS Rentals LLC, $149,900, Wilkes-Barre City.

Doron Aspitz (trustee) et al. to GMS Rentals LLC, $171,400, Nanticoke City.

Doron Aspitz (trustee) et al. to GMS Rentals LLC, $189,900, Hanover Township.

Freeland Rentals LLC to Angela Estela Polanco, $1, Foster Township.

Brett A. Sick and Jessica Sick to Juan Ysmal Ovalles Peralta et al., $280,000, Butler Township.

MT4 LLC to One More Properties LLC, $57,000, Mitchell Avenue, Wright Township.

Barry J. Callavini to Nikolas Callavini et al., $250,000, 42 Wyndgate Blvd., Sugarloaf Township.

Yogkala LLC to PR Petroleum LLC, $1,600,000, Dallas Township.

Sebrina A. Baynes to Sean Hudak and Sharece Hudak, $190,000, Fairview Township.

Jeffrey Fino (executor) et al. to Olivia Kirk-Jasulevicz, $130,700, Exeter Borough.

U.S. Bank Trust (trustee) et al. to Manuel A. Angamarca, $100,000, 35 W. South St., Nanticoke City.

Pascual Balbi to North Main Street Properties LLC, $144,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Anthony M. Santey and Roxanne Santey to Florencio Torres et al., $167,000, 91 Miner St., Plains Township.

Kimberly Nguyen to Nisson Isaak Wilmowsky et al., $265,000, Kingston Borough.

John E. Young to Shmuel Reinetz and Shaindel Reinetz, $462,000, Kingston Borough.

Laurel Street 1 LLC to Logan Vargas, $280,000, Hazelton City.

Stephen C. Celani (per attorney in fact) et al. to Juan O. Castillo et al., $263,000, 1314 E. Chestnut St., Hazelton City.

Marguerite Klubeck (executrix) et al. to Chisel Sanchez and Fredy Sanchez, $95,000, 232 E. Thomas St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Jeremy P. Scott (executor) et al. to James Scott, $91,000, 217 Trailing Pine Road, Union Township.

Ida Olshefski to April Gabriel and Theodore Gabriel Jr., $270,000, Plains Township.

William A. Davis (executor) et al. to Anthony De Jesus Espinal, $209,000, 38 W. Green St., Nanticoke City.

Marr Residential Sales LLC to Nurgyul Sali, $275,000, Butler Township.

Elvie Guierra to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $10, Hazle Township.

Pasco J. Umbriac (administrator) et al. to Soraida Grocery Corp., $165,000, Hazelton City.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to Juanita Marie Bopp-Doyle, $152,000, 92-94 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre City.

Gerald O’Donnell (per agent and attorney in fact) et al. to Penn Yielding LLC, $50,000, Swoyersville Borough.

Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau et al. to Mohammad Abualburak et al., $62,000, Dallas Township.

Tara Brown (executrix) et al. to Lafleur Small, $350,500, Kingston Township.

Powley LLC to Nicole Cameron, $385,000, Dorrance Township.

ABC Realty Holdings IV LLC to Leogildo Aguilera Gonzalez, $268,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Michael A. Laity to Jacob M. Devlin, $210,000, Dallas Township.

Dan A. Luther to Christopher Purl Clark, $120,000, Fairview Township.

Leann Weaver (per agent) et al. to Michelle Elias, $175,000, Lehman Township.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. (trustee) et al. to WFA 398-400 N Maple LLC, $93,000, 398-400 N. Maple Ave., Kingston Borough.

Global Prooperties LLC to 590-592 Alter St LLC, $20,000, Hazelton City.

Gina Marie Carelli to Irene Gomez Valerio, $200,000, Hazelton City.

Timothy Justofin et al. to Nicholas M. Rizzo, $34,000, Black Creek Township.

Glenn Keller to RVE Real Estate Development LLC, $85,000, 752 Miller St., Luzerne Borough.

Nicholas John Elko to Zachary Hopkins and Stephanie Hopkins, $260,000, Courtdale Borough.

Craig M. Haba and Leanne Haba to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $3,732.69, Hazle Township.

Pedro Rodriguez to Jose M. Rodriguez Aquino, $132,500, Wilkes-Barre City.

Michael McDevitt and Marianne McDevitt to Black Creek Junction Consulting, Investing and Acquisitions LLC, $150,000, 641 Middleburg Road, Dennison Township.

Stanley W. Keefe and Mary Ann V. Keefe to Robert Ervin Smith III et al., $950,000, 109 Mallard Way, Rice Township.

240-242 Philadelphia Ave. LLC to TYH 242 Pittston LLC, $475,000, West Pittston Borough.

Lisa Seely (co-administratrix) et al. to AJB Properties LLC, $150,000, Salem Township.

Rebecca Grasavage (attorney in fact) et al. to Rebecca Grasavage, $1, 835 N.Main St., Jenkins Township.

Briar Manor LLC to Prosper Ayem, $165,000, Nanticoke City.

Terri L. Wozniak to Julie Morris et al., $90,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Charlotte Booths to Jeremy Will Byrd et al., $390,000, Rice Township.

Kevin W. Kundratic to Matthew Major et al., $150,000, Hanover Township.

Brightside Homes LLC to Marcel Marte et al., $15,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Musser Home Builders Inc. to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $2,321.15, Hazle Township.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)to Joseph Webster et al., $133,000, 93 Garfield St., Nanticoke City.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Ma Cathrina Morrow, $10, Black Creek Township.

Anthony Krogulski Jr. to Richard Garmize, $10,000, Exeter Township.

Rosemary Klinger to Stephen J. Davis, $15,000, Kingston Borough.

Dennis L. Force to David Carl et al., $177,500, Wright Township.

William McMonigal to Francisco A. Lora Henriquez et al., $10,000, Plymouth Borough.

Real Estate Magnate III LLC to Dahian Caraballo Cabrera et al., $269,500, Pittston City.

Michael Daddio to MEBJ LLC et al., $190,000, Salem Township.

Salvador Go Jr. et al. to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $1,794.71, Black Creek Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Eriberto Mallari Alcanar and Mia Gisma Alcanar, $24,139, Black Creek Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Christian Neil Emmanuel and Arlene Emmanuel, $37,269, Hazle Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to May Gravilez Gubatan, $ 40,299, Black Creek Township.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Myrna Pamittan, $38,279, Hazle Township.

Joseph M. Broscius and Regina M. Broscius to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $3,589.42, Hazle Township.

Jum Duk Seo and Hyun Ki Seo to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $4,642.30, Hazle Township.

Kevin M. Gardner and Lisa Gardner to Richard Edward Kerpovich Sr., $318,000, 1 Valley View Terr., Pittston Township.

Mericle River Road LLC to 137 Commonwealth Drive LLC, $1, Jenkins Township.

Judy Richards to Shawnese Taylor, $140,000, Luzerne Borough.

Ashley Jumper to NEPA Turnkey LLC, $27,000, 104 Waller St., Larksville Borough.

Tiria Mason et al. to Carmen Lenza, $120,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Louise Van Tuyl (executrix) to Thomas Brodhead et al., $ 203,000, Kingston Township.

Matthew DeBragga et al. to James DeMichele, $215,000, Dallas Borough.

Justin Napersky and Kelly Napersky to Brittany L. Leiby et al., $165,000, Hanover Township.

Miguel A. Reyes-Orozco et al. to Jorge Luis Medina Florian et al. $220,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Christopher Reynoso (administrator) et al. to Akillz REI LLC, $75,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Layla Mangement LLC to Sebastian Valdez Herrera et al., $260,000, 30 Pulaski St., Kingston Borough.

Dylan Ryan Fisher to Black Creek Junction Consulting, Investing and Acquisitions LLC, $115,000, White Haven Borough.

Michael Delbalso et al. to Winfield Properties Ltd., $1,100,000, Hanover Township.

Kerry Lynn Denicola et al. to Thomas J. McGrath Jr. and Deborah A. McGrath, $350,000, Forty Fort Borough.

Rosario C. Francisco to Charles Darvin Switzer et al., $3,200, Hazle Township.

Jared Paul Reesman and Jocelyn Jean Reesman to John Phillip Nargoski and Danielle Marie Nargoski, $525,000, Jackson Township.

Joseph T. Drako Jr. and Linda J. Drako to Francia Polonia Taveras de Reyes et al., $219,000, Plains Township.

Thomas Stephenson and Marcia Stephenson to Cesar Romero Cabanas et al., $110,000, West Wyoming Borough.

Charles Barnes and Beatriz Rivera-Barnes to Kenneth M. Dewey and Amy M. Dewey, $375,000, Bear Creek Village Borough.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Martin L. Stangle and Rhonda D. Stangle, $5,384.13, Black Creek Township.

Esther Mager (per attorney in fact) et al. to Manes Tzvi Weingarten and Nechama Deena Weingarten, $335,000, Kingston Borough.

Stephen J. Bytof to Stephannie Porter, $277,000, Kingston Borough.

Renee M. G. Famous to Peter Demarco, $2,000, Hazle Township.

Jennifer Pena Caceres to Yojansel Miguel Cuevas, $155,000, 921 East Diamond Ave., Hazelton City.

Renee M. G. Famous to Alejandro Guzman, $292,000, 407 Turnberry Lane, Hazle Township.

Joseph A. Rovinski and Andrea L. Rovinski to Paige A. Gould, $205,000, Rice Township.

Robert T. Cook et al. to Aaron John Stredny, $265,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Richard M. Costello et al. to Genevieve Lehane, $330,000, Dallas Township.

Catherine A. Paukovitz (trustee) et al. to Jonathon Altemose, $150,000, Wyoming Borough.

James E. McCarthy and Kathleen S. Bean-McCarthy to Howard A. Trauger and Shirley Ambrose Trauger, $3,000, Hazle Township.

Elvira H. Godleski to Phillip Texidor, $200,000, 320 E. Thomas St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Agnes A. Gashi to Michael John Volak, $180,000, Franklin Township.

Lisa Bernosky and Paul A. Bernosky to Dylan Gans, $105,000, 42 Wyoming St., Plains Township.

Glenn Keller to Project Recovery LLC, $102,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Dylan Gans and Eva Gans to Rosa Pena de Nunez et al., $190,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Birch Knoll Associates LLC to Mark D. Mortensen et al., $1,484,420, 575 S. Church St., Hazelton City.

Jose Ramon Rodriguez to JR-24 Holdings LLC, $1, Butler Township.

Jose Rodriguez to JR-24 Holdings LLC, $1, Freeland Borough.

Porfirio Tineo to Jean Portes, $169,000, 978 Chestnut St., Freeland Borough.

Jose Ramon Rodriguez to JR-24 Holdings LLC, $1, Wilkes-Barre City.

Rebecca Lynn Isaacs (executrix) et al. to Frank C. Hillard Jr., $173,000, 89 James St., Kingston Township.

Michelle DeLeonardis (executrix) et al. to German Luis Acevedo Fernandez, $191,000, Hazelton City.

Luke P. Lamoreaux et al. to Deborah J. Gregory, $1, 18 Hollywood Dr. Hunlock Township.

Dorothy M. Kishbaugh to Griselda Portillo Rodriguez, $180,000, Salem Township.

Three Mountain Holdings LP to Jeanie Donahue, $269,000, Butler Township.

Sandra Trotta (agent) et al. to Timothy Rischoff, $200,000, West Wyoming Borough.

Mecka LLC to Saul de Jesus Cabrera et al., $290,000, Hazelton City.

Paul G. Demko to Sharon M. Galitsky, $410,000, Sugarloaf Township.

Maria Chabla to 1098 N. Church Street Properties LLC, $275,000, Hazle Township.

Lois J. Burian to Mariely Quezada, $135,000, 70 Brazil St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Renee A. Davis and Richard A. Davis to Joshua R. Lowery, $259,000, Nescopeck Township.

Freeland Rentals LLC to Angela Estella Polanco, $160,000, Foster Township.

Jonathan W. Armitage to Bryan Anthony Damico, $175,000, 31 Butler St. #33, Pittston City.

Geoffrey M. Hogan to Samuel Antonio Holguin Velez, $256,000, Plains Township.

Nicole Cameron to Michael DiCicco Jr. et al., $282,500, 75 Beech Mountain Lakes, Butler Township.

John McEntee to Joseph W. Goss and Stephanie Goss, $162,000, Lehman Township.

Michael R. Chonka to Wendy Cepin Valerio, $165,000, Pittston City.

Jorvin A. Frometa Grullon et al. to Jander Mateo Dominguez et al., $269,900, Hazle Township.

Joel McFarland et al. to WFA 258 S Hancock LLC, $210,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Eagle Rock Resort Co. to Joel Alindogan et al., $36,259, Hazle Township.

Bridget Billings et al. to Talen Generation LLC, $37,950, Salem Township.

Kelly Rodriguez (co-executrix) et al. to Elpido Rivas et al., $180,000, Pringle Borough.

Brentwood Village LLC to Faith L. McKinley and James P. McKinley, $319,900, Butler Township.

Eugene T. Contrady (per agent) et al. to Luz B. Holguin, $190,000, Conyngham Borough.

Joseph Cook (trustee) et al. to Charles J. Barone III and Kathleen A. Barone, $200,000, 13 Taylor Lane, Exeter Township.

Bernard M. Simonovich (executor) et al. to Luz Mercedes Encarnancion de Baez, $220,000, Luzerne Borough.

Square Deal Realty Inc. to PHS Realty LLC, $1, Kingston Borough.

Myrna Pamittan to Eagle Rock Resort Co., $38,279, Hazle Township.

AJT Properties LLC to Yoel Diaz Abreu, $225,000, 4 W. Newport St., Hanover Township.

Dale F. Estep and Lee M. Estep to George Santee III, $280,000, Jackson Township.

Isabel Parry to Lauren M. Galli, $215,000, Yatesville Borough.

Donna Boyle et al. to Deborah Turner et al., $1, 24-26 E. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre City.

Sharon J. Sweetra to Melvin A. Gonzalez Ortiz et al., $150,000, 159 Price Street, Kingston Borough.

Russle H. Yoder Jr. et al. to Dustin Glenn Bankes, $25,000, 1138 Zenith Road, Nescopeck Township.

Bradley Edwards (estate) et al. to Dylan Kostak et al., $85,000, Avoca Borough.

Douglas Higgins and Michelle Higgins to Jennifer Dawn Mang and Wayne Louis Mang, $445,000, Dallas Township.

39 Ensign St. LLC to Aaron Marte, $255,000, West Wyoming Borough.

James Sperrazza and Renee Sperrazza to Donald Yatko, $85,000, West Pittston Borough.

Dania Tupete to Dayry Hernandez et al., $270,000, 403 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Sunnyhill Development LLC to Yvonne Krashkevich, $337,000, Hanover Township.

Benedict J. Santine Jr. and Shirley A. Santine to Chunky Cheese LLC, $90,000, Exeter Borough.

Jonelle Dickson to David Kolessar and Mary Kolessar, $556,000, Dallas Township.

Casey C. Haines and Michele M. Haines to Thomas Eagen and Megan Eagen, $551,000, Jackson Township.

1170 Lower Demunds Road LLC to Store Capital Acquisitions LLC, $6,910,049.02, 1170 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas Township.

Ann Marie Supon to John Michael Zapotosky et al., $1, Sugarloaf Township.

Matthew J. Lanfrank and Vanessa A. Lanfrank to Russell Lewis Kutish, $138,500, Dallas Township.

Robert Cook to Kela LLC, $220,000, Dallas Borough.

Anne Marie Reese (executrix) etal. to Paul Spencer Luther Reese III et al., $46,000, Plymouth Borough.

Donna O’Donnell (executrix) etal. to Donna O’Donnell, $1, Lehman Township.

Michael Sharkey and Michelle Sharkey to Blake A. Walden and Alexandra L. Walden, $267,500, 31 Mountain Terrace, Foster Township.

Jian H. Chi to Vito Joseph Malacari and Cynthia Malacari, $224,900, 357 East South St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Casto Carlos Cadena Perez to Enma Johana Garcia Landoverde, $3,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

R. B. Dwyer Group Properties LP et al. to HBHQ LLC, $250,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Daniel J. Grabo and Theresa Grabo to Majeanes LLC, $110,000, 256 Main St., Duryea Borough.

Bryan Fulleron to Donald Korus, $174,000, Nanticoke City.

William J. Sworen et al. to George J. Merrick, $175,000, Dupont Borough.

Glenn Keller to Samma Realty LLC, $75,000, 1089 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas Township.

Lorin Pierucci to Brown Legacy Properties LLC, $8,000, Foster Township.

James R. Clark and Mariellen Clark to Scott A. Gadola, $7,500, Hazle Township.

Joseph Eddy and Paula Eddy to Real Estate Magnate IV LLC, $82,000, 220 East Willow St., Plymouth Borough.

Janice L. Funket (per attorney in fact) et al. to Edward J. Wilkes, $190,000, Huntington Township.

Dallas Bengel and Abigail Bengel to Karissa Wagner et al., $792,800, Black Creek Township.

Gay Bass to Lizzie’s House LLC, $1, 25 South Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre City.

David Thompson and Melissa Thompson to Chad Henry Debona et al., $495,000, Dallas Township.

Leonard Golemb and Louise K. Golemb to Maribel Colon Solivan et al., $215,000, 212 Philllips St., Nanticoke City.

Alexander Sperrazza to Raysa Gabriela Adames, $200,000, 50 Courtright Ave., Wilkes-Barre City.

Laurie A. Sanko to Dinesh G. Patel, $245,000, Butler Township.

715 76 Street Investmant LLC to 937 Grant Street LLC, $25,000, 937-943 Grant St., Hazelton City.

Sean Sheets to Mason Victor LLC, $49,501, 54-56 W. Union St., Shickshinny Borough.

Real Estate Magnate III LLC to Dominick Santamaria, $185,000, 508-510 Main St., Dupont Borough.

Robert H. Scott (executor) et al. to Donald Jayne et al., $291,000, Penn Lake Park Borough.

407 Wyoming Street PA LLC to Jhendral Reall Estate LLC, $60,000, Nanticoke City.

Suzanne Hoyle to Enlly Arias, $191,000, Edwardsville Borough.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs U.S.A. et al. to Donald James Galade and Autumn A. Galade, $165,000, 92 Wyndgate Boulevard, Sugarloaf Township.

Joseph F. Shimanski and Joann Shimanski to Randy M. Corniel Pineda, $265,000, Hazelton City.

David Chipps to Hen Hen Realty LLC, $20,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Thomas L. Modzelewski to Jocelyn Magdelena Rivera, $113,000, 292 Brown St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Dale C. Dunton Jr. (administrator) et al. to Garrison and Sons LLC, $20,000, 8 Sunnyside Dr., Ross Township.

Isabelle P. Langan (per agent) et al. to Juan de la Cruz et al., $175,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Joshua Vilcko to William D. Rasinger and Amanda Rasinger, $280,000, 213 Buck Ridge Dr., Butler Township.

Earth Conservancy to Stanley Paul Makarczyk, $18,000, Plymouth Township.

Sally Ann Shermer (per agent) et al. to Samuel D. Macadam, $2,000, Butler Township.

Melissa A. Shelley to 777 Ash Street LLC, $45,000, 36 Elm Street, West Pittston.

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) to Jason Carr, $41,200, 534 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre City.

Earth Conservancy to Paul J. Kinder, $18,500, Plymouth Township.

Dorothy Donovan and Charles Donovan to Anne Rumbaugh, $335,000, Bear Creek Village Borough.

Susan E. Long to Jorge Arturo Villar Rodriguez et al., $185,826, Swoyersville Borough.

Kathleen Ann Hartwigsen (executrix) et al. to David Santana Mertinez, $153,700, Wilkes-Barre City.

Deborah Clark to Lawrence Berti and Jessica Berti, $50,000, Bear Creek Township.

HSK Avoca 1 LLC to 1200 Main LLC, $175,000, 1200 Main Street, Duryea Borough.

Thomas Rafalko and Betty Rafalko to Lauren Stanchick et al., $167,500, 335 Mossville Road, Fairmount Township.

Margaret Ann Dillon to David Rudalavage et al., $185,000, 12 Defoe Street, Pittston City.

HSK Avoca 1 LLC to 501 Foote LLC, $187,500, Duryea Borough.

Merlino Investments LLC to John Ferrise et al., $150,000, Exeter Township.

Thomas H. Zimmerman Jr. to Brittani Leigh Shearer, $208,000, Exeter Township.

Scott Crispell et al. to J. Banks Investments LLC, $450,000, Fairmount Township.

Robert W. Mattson and Mary E. Mattson to David K. Wilson and Sarah A. Wilson, $853,000, Kingston Township.

Donna M. Knopp Matthews and Edward D. Matthews to Eugene Menchi and Michael Menchi, $163,000, Dupont Borough.

Sharon Gogola to Malaquias E. Caba, $150,000, 342 Winters Ave, West Hazelton Borough.

Thomas McAdams to Rinat Degani et al., $146,000, 38 Vacation Drive, Foster Township.

Stephen Cashmere and Kimberly Cashmere to Sauris Santiago Antigua et al., 913 Marcy Avenue, Duryea Borough.

Jean Oles to Roma Dominguez and Byram Poueriet Dominguez, $220,000, Hazelton City.

Vincent Santini to Ronald Hunt and Sally Hunt, $8,000, Foster Township.

Martha Gagnay to Foster Township, $8,500, 106 S. Centre St., Foster Township.

Charlotte Pavlick to Brady Gallagher, $295,000, Fairview Township.

Michael J. Deleone and Karin S. Deleone to Vincent Santini, $8,000, Foster Township.

Citibank (trustee) et al. to United Asset Management, $10, 2030 State Rte. 92 Hwy., Exeter Township.

Shrikrishna Singh and Ushasi Singh to Michael S. Klesh and Michele A. Klesh, $275,000, Butler Township.

Boleslaw Jaskiewicz to William Richard Koons and Jodi Lynn Koons, $571,500, Rice Township.

Erik Knappman (per agent) et al. to Andres Gomez and Arleen Gomez, $65,000, 99 North Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre City.

Robert Rinaldi and Kathleen Rinaldi to Seven Isles Capital Realty LLC, $ 105,000, Hazelton City.

NEPA Cash Offer LLC to Real Estate Magnate LLC, $202,497, Dallas Borough.

Charles Edward Litchkowski to Charles Edward Litchkowski et al., $1, Swoyersville Borough.

Andrew Nevel to Andrew Nevel et al., $1, Ross Township.

Kathleen DiPino to Eric J. Klingerman and Felicia Klingerman, $116,000, Huntington Township.

Gerald A. Galinus (trustee) et al. to Ellen V. Zelnick (estate), $1, 330 Palmer St., Plymouth Borough.

Pittston City Redevelopment Authority to RPB Ventures Pittston III LLC, $59,400, Pittston City.

Alex J. Junevitz et al. to Alexander J. Junevitz, $1, Plymouth Township.

Margarita Rosas to Jose Oswaldo Buri Peralta, $6,000, Plymouth Borough.

Nicole M. Elko and George J. Elko to Jeffrey Torres and Nicole Torres, $217,000, Larksville Borough.

Y & M Properties LLC to Yosef Y. Parnas, $1, 352 Rutter Avenue, Kingston Borough.

Edward P. Kilduff to Justin Karpinski, $38,000, Swoyersville Borough.

Joseph L. Splendido III to Marco Montano Diaz, $240,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

John Joseph Healey and Irene D. Healey to Vincent Jones, $275,000, Butler Township.

Laurel Run Borough to James F. Belcastro and Carolyn Belcastro, $1, Laurel Run Borough.

James F. Belcastro (estate) et al. to Jompex LLC, $180,000, Laurel Run Borough.

BHY Realty LLC to ML Consolidated LLC, $207,000, Plymouth Borough.

Heather A. Metric to Pedro M. Acosta and Paul Acosta, $395,000, Hazle Township.

Citymark Federal Credit Union to Ludmila Raigorodsky, $360,000, Kingston Borough.

Lehigh Presbytery to Pentecostal Church Christ the Rock, $55,000, 615 and 625 Front St., Freeland Borough.

Phillips Home Improvement LLC to Janti Rani LLC, $254,500, 277-279 East Spring St., Nanticoke City.

Gwen Galasso et al. to Cityline Property Management Group LLC, $125,000, 120 Parsonage St., Pittston City.

James Pucilowski and Doris Pucilowski to Nicholas Van Hoof, $143,750, 118 McAlpine St., Duryea Borough.

Nicole Fulmer et al. to Daniel Gentile and Debbie Ann Gentile, $20,000, Hazle Township.

Castilllo Real Estate LLC to Adamis Pena Peralta et al., $265,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Glenn Keller to Hughestown LLC, $150,000, Hughestown Borough.

Kurt Brian Schreyer Yuhas (executor) et al. to David Alexander Bard et al., $20,000, Harveys Lake Borough.

Shelline Deene to Hugo Andres Velasquez Fitzgerald et al., $236,000, Bear Creek Township.

Steven Bassett et al. to Christine Peruth Delva, $335,000, Dallas Township.

Bevin Properties Inc. to Kyle James Linsell and Ariana Jennifer Linsell, $185,000, Bear Creek Township.

Nancy L. Shaw to 44 Main LLC, $100,000, Dallas Township.

Ivy Gate Real Estate LLC to Ecarlin S. Rojas, $270,000, 77 North Welles Street, Kingston Borough.

Vincent Joseph Baran (administrator) et al. to Jose A. Mordan Adames et al. $110,000, Church Street, Hazelton City.

Nancy Jean Copeland to Nancy Jean Copeland et al., $1, Dallas Township.

Lynn Tarnowski to Jose Jimenez and Sarah Jimenez, $15,000, Nanticoke City.

Nancy L. Smith (executrix) et al. to Nanticoke Group LLC, $200,000, Kingston Borough.

Randy Allen LaPeyri (trustee) et al. to Dougles J. Rogusky, $1, N. Lehigh Gorge Road, Foster Township.

Janet L. Hoffman to Sean Maloney, $250,000, Kingston Borough.

Nicholas Pelligrino to PAER LLC, $78,000, Plymouth Borough.

R. B. Dwyer Group Properties LP to LRV Holdings LLC, $150,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Donald Yatko to Alan James, $32,000, 706 Donnelly St., Duryea Borough.

Mark A. Dimirco to Pedro de la Cruz, $95,000, Wilkes-Barre City.

Samantha Shoener et al. to Joseph C. Palazzo, $165,000, Pittston City.

Joseph Yanchick III (estate) et al. to Jacob Thomas Karmosky, $225,000, Kingston Township.

Marco Antonio Rosario et al. to Johanny Milagros Perez de Carbrera et al., $150,000, Hazelton City.

Carla Zaini Cain and Gilbert Cain to Denisse Jimenez, $225,000, Hazelton City.

Nancy Klosko to Gabriel M. Metric and Heather Metric, $ 369,900, Wright Township.

Christopher Oberg and Diane Oberg to Deborah Cunningham, $ 285,000, 459 South Main Road, Wright Township.

Rafael Aquino to Anaxos Capital Group LLC, $65,000, Hazelton City.

Fetsko Family Trust et al. to Ryan Martin et al., $140,000, 307 North St., West Pittston Borough.

NEPA Property Ventures LLC to Casey Morgam, $276,000, Kingston Township.

Maureen E. Culver to Kadeem Adams et al., $13,000, Newport Township.

Jonathon R. Shultz and Amber N. Shultz to D & M Yancavage Properties LLC, $235,000, Pittston City.

Michael Wozniak to Lucas Hilstolsky, $17,000, Exeter Township.